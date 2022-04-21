scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 21, 2022
‘I’m done’: Rudy Giuliani’s unmasking moment at The Masked Singer upsets judge Ken Jeong, audience

Rudy Giuliani appeared on The Masked Singer dressed as a dressed as a giant rooster. The episode was filmed months ago.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2022 2:04:46 pm
the masked singer, Rudy Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani masked singer, Rudy Giuliani ken jeong, Rudy Giuliani unmasked moment, indian expressThe former Trump attorney's video when he was unmasked at the show has gone viral.

The Masked Singer is known for leaving audiences and judges stunned when participants are unmasked. However, things turned sour as one of the contestants turned out to be Rudy Giuliani, which led to show’s judge Ken Jeong leaving the stage. Members of audience were also irked, with many taking to social media to slam the creators at Fox for including Giuliani.

Dressed as a giant rooster, Giuliani popped out of a jack in the box while singing a rendition of ‘Bad to the Bone’. While the footage aired showed the crowd and fellow judges cheering after the initial shock, Jeong was caught on camera saying, “I’m done”.

Soon the moment went viral as people couldn’t stop sharing the bizarre TV moment expressing their disbelief.

The show’s judges appeared confused, with Nicole Scherzinger quietly asking, “Is that Robert Duvall?” This got a flat response from Ken Jeong, “No, that’s not Robert Duvall.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

After his identity was revealed, host Nick Cannon told the contestant, “Mr Giuliani, with all of the controversy that’s surrounding you right now, I think it surprises us all that you’re here on The Masked Singer.” Giuliani agreed with Cannon and replied he was in the show “just had a granddaughter Grace”.

It was, however, no surprise that the former New York City mayor and former attorney to Donald Trump featured on the show. The filming of his exit episode made headlines back in February. Although it was shot months ago, public only saw it when it was aired on Wednesday night. Even though news about his participation was known, his avatar wasn’t revealed, making it difficult for the public to guess his identity.

However, that didn’t stop people from criticising the network. Many however, were impressed by the integrity shown by Jeong and applauded him for walking out.

This was not the first time when Giuliani dominated trends online. Be it going viral for his dye streaks pictures or hosting a press conference for Trump’s campaign at ‘Four Seasons’ Total Landscaping — he has often got netizens talking online.

In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, Giuliani and other Trump backers pushed voter fraud claims to overturn the legitimate election results.

