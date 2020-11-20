Dark streaks on Rudy Giuliani’s face during event inspires many memes on social media

The 76-year-old wiped his brows and forehead but failed to realise there were dark brown streaks running from his hairline on either side of his ears at the Republican National Committee headquarters.

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani inspired several reactions on social media after streaks of black were seen trickling down his face as he addressed a press conference.

Even though the election results clearly point to Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s victory, the legal team of Trump’s campaign held a press conference Thursday to keep claiming voter fraud. What made more headlines and got people talking were the streaks of black colour that ran down Giuliani’s face.

The 76-year-old former New York mayor wiped his and forehead but didn’t seem to realise there were dark streaks running from his hairline on either side of his face.

For many people on social media, the debate quickly became about whether it was bad hair dye or bronzer running down his face. It inspired memes and photoshopped versions, with some referring to him as ‘The Melting Man’.

Rudy Giuliani’s hair dye (or bronzer?) is dripping and he has no idea. I’m crying literally laughing. pic.twitter.com/9YILolkZY4 — Aaron Horwitz (@AaronTheH) November 19, 2020

I see Rudy Giuliani is having a meltdown. Literally.#SurrenderDorothy pic.twitter.com/ZtYMtIyBIX — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) November 19, 2020

Here’s why you should hire union hair and makeup professionals: pic.twitter.com/84urAAuh9E — IATSE (@IATSE) November 19, 2020

Trump’s legal strategy meltdown in one picture. pic.twitter.com/NcWRB0zY3o — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani is an attorney to dye for. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 19, 2020

They forgot to properly refrigerate Rudy and now the poor guy is melting. pic.twitter.com/8nsdvoKF1s — 𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕖𝕥 🌹 (@reset_by_peer) November 19, 2020

#RudyGiuliani pulled a Cotton Hill from King of the Hill 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UhTMyfI4cD — Crazy Dog Lady (@toots953) November 20, 2020

Literally me watching Rudy Giuliani’s press briefing pic.twitter.com/EI55MCqE4H — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) November 19, 2020

When you run out of hair dye and the press conference is in 5 minutes #RudyGiuliani pic.twitter.com/szzfWzDg90 — Daniel Archila (@DanielArchilaB) November 20, 2020

Looks like Rudy booked a hair coloring service while at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. #RudyGiuliani #drip pic.twitter.com/jTg2KncoVF — Amy Stone (@Stone__Amy) November 19, 2020

Although the popular theory was that it was hair colour, hairstylists consulted by the The New York Times disagreed on what might have caused it. Their theories? A bad dye job, a root touchup product like a mascara or a touchup spray.

Rudy Giuliani and other Trump lawyers repeatedly accused the media of disregarding their claims. They also reiterated a debunked conspiracy theory that Venezuela could have hacked election results through machines used by local authorities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd