Saturday, December 05, 2020
Top news

Internet takes on Rudy Giuliani again after video of him ‘farting’ goes viral

The squeaky little noise were heard not only by those sitting alongside to Giuliani but also picked up by the courtroom microphones and made it to the official videos from the courtroom.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 5, 2020 12:37:27 pm
The personal lawyer for Trump was mocked on social media after a sound resembling like a fart squeaked in audio as he spoke at an election hearing in Michigan. (Source: AP/ File)

US President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is once again the talk of the internet, this time for possibly releasing gas during an election hearing. A video of the incident, which took place as he was representing the President in an ongoing case to overturn Michigan’s “unfavourable” election results, is going viral on social media. Giuliani presented a string of witnesses and made unfounded claims during the hearing.

The noise was not only heard by those sitting beside Giuliani, but was also picked up by courtroom microphones. The moment was captured in the official courtroom video, at the 4:11:41 mark, and it can be seen in the clip below around a minute and 26 seconds in.

As many wondered if the sound was really of Giuliani releasing gas, things got more embarrassing after Darrin Camilleri, a Democrat from Michigan who represents Brownstown in the legislature, tweeted about the incident. Camilleri reacted to it after late night TV host Jimmy Fallon mocked the former New York City mayor on his show asking: “Can we go one week without something leaking out of Rudy Giuliani?” This was in reference to the ‘dye’ streaks on Giuliani’s face days ago, which sparked a meme-fest online.

The clip quickly went viral, getting millions of views and prompting hilarious reactions.

Last month, Giuliani became the butt of jokes after a dark fluid dripped down his face during a news conference. Along with this incident, a video showing Giuliani using the same tissue to blow his nose and wipe his face went viral.

Even though the election results clearly point to Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s victory, the legal team of Trump’s campaign has been trying hard to overturn the results. However, the outcome of the lawsuits haven’t been in his favour. The Republican President and his allies continue to mount new cases, recycling the same baseless claims, even after Trump’s own attorney general declared the Justice Department had uncovered no widespread fraud.

The Trump campaign lost its bid to overturn the results of the election in Nevada, and the Michigan appeals court rejected a case from his campaign. The Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed a challenge brought by GOP lawmakers. And, in Arizona, a judge threw out a bid to undo Biden’s victory, concluding that the state’s Republican Party chairwoman failed to prove fraud or misconduct and that the evidence presented at the trial wouldn’t reverse Trump’s loss. The Wisconsin Supreme Court also declined to hear a lawsuit brought by a conservative group over Trump’s loss.

(With inputs from AP)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
