Rubik’s Cube fanatics flock to UK’s Glasgow to compete against time and each other

Solving a Rubik’s Cube may not be everyone’s cup of tea. However, there are several fanatics of the puzzle-solving game who remain hooked onto it and solve it with ease. Many such Rubik’s Cube enthusiasts have flocked to Scotland’s Glasgow to participate in a three-day competition racing against the clock trying to outdo each other.

In a video shared by the BBC on Instagram, the Rubik’s Cube enthusiasts are seen solving multiple puzzles within seconds. There are different variations of solving the cube in the competition, including one-handed, 3×3 blindfolded, then variations of the 3×3, smaller variations like the 2×2, and the 6×6 and 7×7.

Tymon, World Record Holding Cuber, who solves the cube under six seconds, told the BBC that he learned to solve the cube from the internet and he could not put it down. “We always had a Rubik’s Cube lying somewhere around the house, so at one point I was like, ‘well, it would be cool to solve one’. So, I looked up how to do it on the internet, and when I did, I also came across competitions and basically ever since then, I’ve just been cubing all day, every day. You can choose how competitive you are about it. I mean, for me it’s all competitive,” he is heard saying in the video.

However, for Orlaith, a speedcuber, it is a calming exercise and she also could not resist after learning to solve it for the first time.

“The Rubik’s Cube is very important to me because it’s like I have my own distraction from whatever is happening. It’s really just something that’s really calming to me,” she says.

”I first started cubing two years ago on Christmas Day and my first solve was a couple of hours later. Once I picked it up, I couldn’t put it down,” she adds.

In May last year, an Instagram user named Hyde showed an impossible feat with the Rubik’s Cube. With a carefully crafted trick, the young man solved the Rubik’s Cube in one second, winning the praise of netizens.