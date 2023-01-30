scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Rubik’s Cube fanatics flock to UK’s Glasgow to compete against time and each other

Tymon, World Record Holding Cuber, who solves the cube under six seconds, told the BBC that he learned to solve the cube from the internet and he could not put it down.

rubik's cube, rubik's cube solving record,Rubik's Cube (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)
Listen to this article
Rubik’s Cube fanatics flock to UK’s Glasgow to compete against time and each other
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Solving a Rubik’s Cube may not be everyone’s cup of tea. However, there are several fanatics of the puzzle-solving game who remain hooked onto it and solve it with ease. Many such Rubik’s Cube enthusiasts have flocked to Scotland’s Glasgow to participate in a three-day competition racing against the clock trying to outdo each other.

In a video shared by the BBC on Instagram, the Rubik’s Cube enthusiasts are seen solving multiple puzzles within seconds. There are different variations of solving the cube in the competition, including one-handed, 3×3 blindfolded, then variations of the 3×3, smaller variations like the 2×2, and the 6×6 and 7×7.

Tymon, World Record Holding Cuber, who solves the cube under six seconds, told the BBC that he learned to solve the cube from the internet and he could not put it down. “We always had a Rubik’s Cube lying somewhere around the house, so at one point I was like, ‘well, it would be cool to solve one’. So, I looked up how to do it on the internet, and when I did, I also came across competitions and basically ever since then, I’ve just been cubing all day, every day. You can choose how competitive you are about it. I mean, for me it’s all competitive,” he is heard saying in the video.

However, for Orlaith, a speedcuber, it is a calming exercise and she also could not resist after learning to solve it for the first time.

“The Rubik’s Cube is very important to me because it’s like I have my own distraction from whatever is happening. It’s really just something that’s really calming to me,” she says.

”I first started cubing two years ago on Christmas Day and my first solve was a couple of hours later. Once I picked it up, I couldn’t put it down,” she adds.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...

In May last year, an Instagram user named Hyde showed an impossible feat with the Rubik’s Cube. With a carefully crafted trick, the young man solved the Rubik’s Cube in one second, winning the praise of netizens.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 12:43 IST
Next Story

AISA screens BBC documentary on PM Modi in Bengaluru, students of various colleges participate

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close