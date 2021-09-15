South Korean virtual social media influencer, who ‘loves yoga’, has nearly 70k followers

At first glance, Rozy may seem to be just another quintessential social media influencer who bags great deals and endorses products. Introduced as a 22-year-old fashionista who loves jogging, yoga and traveling the world, her Instagram profile has nearly 70,000 followers. But the social media influencer, who according to media reports has got more than 100 sponsorship deals and is predicted to earn more than 1 billion Korean Won this year, is not human.

Rozy is the first South Korean virtual social media influencer. An avatar created by Sidus Studio X, what stands out is Rozy’s uncanny resemblance to human beings. By looking at photographs of her swimming or blowing a candle on cake, it is impossible to tell that Rozy is not human.

According to Korea Net, she is a brainchild of Sidus Studio X, a content-creating, production company which specialises in commercials, animation, film and video characters. Modelled to look like a millennial, the CGI-generated influencer, according to the report, was with “nearly 800 facial expressions and movements extracted from an actor through 3D modeling technology”.

The parent company has stated that for the first three months they ran Rozy’s Instagram account, no one noticed that the ‘woman’ posing in the stunning images getting thousands of likes was not real.

Her perfect face, tanned body and style got her more than 100 sponsorship deals, and she is predicted to earn more than 1 billion Korean Won this year, the Business Insider reported.

The parent company added that they have already achieved the profit it was aiming for through Rozy, and it is now working to up her game further in other entertainment sectors. “At present Rozy can pose for photos and shake a few moves for videos. But there are bigger plans of releasing Rozy’s voice and even casting her in movies, dramas and entertainment shows,” the company was quoted as saying as in the report.

Rozy has already completed two advertisements this month, and has been signed up for eight exclusive contracts, Sidus Studio X CEO Baek Seung-yeop said during CBS Radio’s Kim Hyeon-jung’s News Show.

There are other benefits of having a virtual social media influencer — Rozy does not age, can’t complain of being tired after hectic schedules and there are no fear of scandals.

Although K-pop stars are popular for endorsements, often unsavoury scandals affect influencers and the brands they market, the CEO was quoted as saying by AllKPop. “These days, celebrities are sometimes withdrawn from dramas that they have been filming because of school violence scandals or bullying controversies. However, virtual humans have zero scandals to worry about,” Baek explained.

Last month, Rozy left everyone spellbound after turning out as a model for one Korean insurance company, Shinhan Life. The ad featuring her garnered over 11 million views on YouTube.

“The innovation and creativity to become top-class starts with bold actions to decide what to discard and what to add,” CEO Sung Dae-kyu told Korea Times.