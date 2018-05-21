Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied knot, here’s why #BlackRoyalWedding was trending

While most were gripped in the romance between the couple and how adorable they looked together, many fans were celebrating black visibility and talked how this royal wedding was more than glitz and glam. With #BlackRoyalWedding many lauded Markle for being a beacon of hope.

Written by Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 6:54:01 pm
royal wedding, prince harry and meghan markle wedding, black in harry meghan wedding, black culture royal wedding, prince harry and meghan markle royal wedding, prince harry, prince harry wedding, Royal Wedding 2018, Royal Wedding 2018 date, Meghan Markle Meghan Markle wedding, royal wedding time, meghan markle, meghan markle wedding dress, meghan markle wedding dress details, meghan markle wedding dress designer, meghan markle wedding dress predictions, meghan markle wedding dress secret leaked, Indian express, Indian express News The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church spoke at the wedding ceremony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Source: AP)
Related News

The royal wedding took the world by storm and amid all the celebration of love and fairytales turning into a reality, people are loving it how it celebrated the blacks. In a nod to Meghan Markle’s African-American root and heritage, the royal wedding included many people of colour and it wasn’t overlooked by people on Twitterverse.

From A-listers in the guest list to people performing at the chapel, the presence of people of colour pleased many. The multicultural guest list included celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and Serena Williams among others and Tweeple couldn’t stop talking about it. Not to forget the rousing sermon delivered by Bishop Michael Curry who moved everyone in the church with his evocative message quoting Martin Luther King Jr. and talked about spreading the love.

Then there was The Kingdom Choir, led by Karen Gibson who performed “Stand By Me” during the wedding ceremony and left everyone bemused, followed by the breathtaking performance of the young celloist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who played when the couple signed church registry.

A few, who earlier thought the Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t ‘modernise’ the royal family, too changed their views and lauded her for being a beacon of hope and change. And while most were gripped in the romance between the couple and how adorable they looked together, many fans were celebrating visibility and talked how this royal wedding was more than glitz and glam.

Take a look at the reactions below:

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now