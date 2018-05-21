As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied knot, here’s why #BlackRoyalWedding was trending

The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church spoke at the wedding ceremony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Source: AP) The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church spoke at the wedding ceremony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Source: AP)

The royal wedding took the world by storm and amid all the celebration of love and fairytales turning into a reality, people are loving it how it celebrated the blacks. In a nod to Meghan Markle’s African-American root and heritage, the royal wedding included many people of colour and it wasn’t overlooked by people on Twitterverse.

From A-listers in the guest list to people performing at the chapel, the presence of people of colour pleased many. The multicultural guest list included celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and Serena Williams among others and Tweeple couldn’t stop talking about it. Not to forget the rousing sermon delivered by Bishop Michael Curry who moved everyone in the church with his evocative message quoting Martin Luther King Jr. and talked about spreading the love.

Then there was The Kingdom Choir, led by Karen Gibson who performed “Stand By Me” during the wedding ceremony and left everyone bemused, followed by the breathtaking performance of the young celloist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who played when the couple signed church registry.

A few, who earlier thought the Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t ‘modernise’ the royal family, too changed their views and lauded her for being a beacon of hope and change. And while most were gripped in the romance between the couple and how adorable they looked together, many fans were celebrating visibility and talked how this royal wedding was more than glitz and glam.

Take a look at the reactions below:

Okay, I know I wrote that Meghan Markle isn’t gonna modernize the royal family but I am watching this overt celebration of black American church culture in the #royalwedding and I am shookhttps://t.co/YRXSX5ibwI — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) May 19, 2018

Meghan Markle took a quiet classy royal approach saying ,”Black Lives Matter”. She made sure “they” knew we r BLACK EXCELLENCE AND DESERVE OUR VOICES TO BE HEARD! #DuchessofCambridge #DuchessMeghan #BlackLivesMatter #blackpeopleinthecastle #oprah #BlackRoyalWedding — Marla Fallon (@Sonmychest4m) May 21, 2018

Royal wedding: I still can’t over the fact that a mixed race woman has married into the royal family, which is amazing enough , but to top it all they brought in a black preacher to talk about slavery. imagine that, again what a time to be alive. — Paulo Joao (@Paulo_Arsenal) May 21, 2018

I can’t believe how emotional and moved I am at this wedding…and seeing my fellow black people in all our beauty, preaching, singing, playing the cello..our culture is so rich and loving how Meg shares this with her new family #RoyalWedding #BlackRoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan — Nicky Jones (@Nicky_Jonesy) May 21, 2018

Actions speak louder than words. Harry & Meghan intentionally planned a ceremony that shows the world that diversity & inclusion aren’t just empty, politically correct concepts. Bravo! Best wishes to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex for a long, love-filled life! #BlackRoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/MxKG8qhP2c — Melanie Williams Oram (@BBPMel) May 19, 2018

Omg we can hear ululating!!!!! Omg is this for real???? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 This is the best wedding ever!!! Thank you Meghan for giving us this!!!! Every single black cell in my body is vibrating with pride and happiness!#royalwedding #blackroyalwedding — Marie Collet (@TropicalAddict) May 19, 2018

Being 100% frank, the blackness throughout this British Royal Wedding is amazing and something I never thought I’d see! Thank you Meghan Markle! 😁👏🏼🙌🏽 #BlackExcellence #RoyalWedding #BlackRoyalWedding — Jessica (@EcoLivin) May 19, 2018

THE QUEEN: What kind of wedding do you want? MEGHAN: BLACK, BLACK, BLACKITY, BLACK#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Grfmsw0zKK — Daniel Leon-Davis (@LeonXDavis) May 19, 2018

How many times have you seen a black choir, a black cellist, a black bishop delivering a sermon referencing MLK and slaves all at the royal wedding? Such a lovely historic moment. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/DGa9dwRjk4 — Richard LaBoy (@laboy_richard) May 19, 2018

SO much representation – and in ways and spaces black people are rarely seen. No words. #RoyalWedding — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) May 19, 2018

I generally think royal weddings are…meh. But this morning, I watched Princess Diana’s son marry a black American woman and I heard a pastor from Chicago preach about the power of love in front of the Queen. I needed that. Maybe the whole world did. #RoyalWedding — A 60’s Baby’s View (FloodTheStreets) (@60sBabyView) May 19, 2018

A black reverend preaching to British royalty about the resilience of faith during slavery is 10000000% not what I thought I was waking up for, the royal wedding is good — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) May 19, 2018

A Black American bishop officiating the British royal wedding of a Black ‘princess,’ referencing slavery and quoting the words of MLK, who transformed the world with radical speech of love despite the hate that was (still is) ever so present…just wow! #royalwedding — Gerren Keith Gaynor (@MrGerrenalist) May 19, 2018

Black bride. Black pastor. Black choir. Black cellist. African chants. Folks clapping and sangin’ “This Little Light of Mine.” Even a horse named “Tyrone.” This is the blackest royal wedding evuh. Prince Harry g’on be like: “I’s married now!” Gave the Brits all the vibranium. — Stacey Patton (@DrStaceyPatton) May 19, 2018

I am so touched and inspired watching the royal wedding. First Michelle and Barack move two little Black girls and a mama into the White House and now a lovely lady Meghan with a Black mama is getting ready to move into a real palace in GB. Wow! Love conquers all. @karenhunter — Michelle Laws, PhD (@michellelaws7) May 19, 2018

Meghan Markle has Serena Williams & Gina Torres in London for her wedding, a gospel choir performing, her mama in the front row, and black bishop Michael Curry from Chicago doing a reading. Meghan truly planned her dream wedding. #RoyalWedding — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 19, 2018

