Royal Wedding 2018: Masaba Gupta hits out at trolls who called Meghan Markle ‘manipulative’

As Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex received some hate on social media, Masaba Gupta took a stand for her and slammed those attacking her. (Source: @MasabaG/ Twitter, AP) As Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex received some hate on social media, Masaba Gupta took a stand for her and slammed those attacking her. (Source: @MasabaG/ Twitter, AP)

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been over but the chatter and excitement surrounding it haven’t fizzled out yet. As every happy thing often is frowned upon by some, so was the wedding. Many trolls on social media tried to shame the new Duchess and claimed, “She doesn’t deserve a prince.” Calling this out as mysoginy, ace Indian designer Masaba Gupta slammed those who criticised Markle.

ALSO READ | Chetan Bhagat has the best reply to BBC’s question — How can one cater for 600 wedding guests

Taking to Twitter, Gupta shared her thought on the tweets and posts going around on the Internet, calling the former popular TV star “manipulative”. Addressing the underlining misogyny in such remarks, Gupta asked why we “never hear the same about a man when he chooses his woman”.

ALSO READ | Royal Wedding 2018: Meghan Markle’s throwback photo outside Buckingham Palace is proof fairytales still exist

Describing such comments as “sad”, the fashion designer further added, “While we don’t know their nature, for a moment if we give love a chance, the focus would be on two wonderful, intelligent, compassionate ppl who chose each other for who they are & how they feel as a unit. not everyone is scheming & everything is not a ‘master-plan’.”

The number of people that have said that Meghan Markle must be so manipulative to land Prince harry is sad.i never hear the same about a man when he chooses his woman… — Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) May 21, 2018

While we don’t know their nature,for a moment if we give love a chance,the focus would be on two wonderful,intelligent,compassionate ppl who chose each other for who they are & how they feel as a unit.not everyone is scheming & everything is not a ‘master-plan’. — Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) May 21, 2018

As millions of viewers around the globe glued to TV screens and on social media to witness the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, many dubbed it as a fairytale becoming reality. Videos and photos of their chemistry and love left everyone in a frenzy and fans couldn’t stop gushing how beautiful the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look together. And while there was a great humdrum about the wedding gown, jewellery, décor and et all, not everyone was happy about the union. Check out some of the reactions here, that Gupta addressed in her latest tweets:

MEGHAN MARKLE IS NOTHING MORE THAN A GOLD DIGGER — tinytim (@pastykingdom) May 20, 2018

Meghan gets lottery. She doesn’t deserve Prince Harry.blunter — NeVi (@EkdNaveed) May 20, 2018

NO COMPARISON!!

Kate Middleton = WOW! ROYALTY!

Meghan Markle = YAWN. GOLD DIGGER — Donna Porter (@catdevil27) May 20, 2018

Meghan Markle is the Wallis Simpson of the 21st century. A gold digger just like Wallis. Harry was just gullible enough for falling faller this good looking gold digger. I hope she treats him better than Wallis treated Edward VIII. — Theresa Kudia 💋MY BOT 🇱🇷🔭🗽 (@TheresaKudia) May 19, 2018

Meghan Markle is a Gold Digger there is no love BTW her and Prince Harry #RoyalWedding — Ronald Kamanza🙌🏁 (@RonaldKamanza) May 19, 2018

The prince Harry deserve better wife than Meghan,,!!! I don’t know why, but i think that this #RoyalWedding will collapse soon — MEDIA Smail (@Smail_Naravas) May 19, 2018

I don’t like Meghan Markle she gives me these chalak vibes, also she’s known to be manipulative and nah man I just don’t like her

and I think Harry deserves someone much better and fun loving and pure THIS IS JUST MY OPINION NO NEED TO FIGHT. — Zubeda. (@rubadilduba) May 19, 2018

Come on, James, she’s a mediocre actress and a gold digger. I hope and wish America is represented better than that – there is definitely more talent than fake smiles of Meghan Markle — Danny Hale (@dannyhale73) May 20, 2018

Read about Meghan Markle history and life, the girl is an opportunist, Selfish and a Gold digger. — DRUDGE MWAMUDZ 🐦🌍 (@MwamudzHK) May 19, 2018

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd