Thursday, May 06, 2021
Royal Marines test ‘Iron Man’ jet suits, netizens call them ‘game changers’

The exercise, which took place off the south coast of the UK, lasted for three days and involved 42 Commando Royal Marines, who explored the unconventional way to board the ships.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 6, 2021 2:42:04 pm
British Royal Marines jet suits, iron man jet suit, marine royal jet suits, iron man, iron man suit, navy, royal navy, twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe 3.16-minute video features the British Royal Marines launching from inflatable boats using the jet packs.

The Royal Marines have joined forces with jet suit developer Gravity Industries to test their latest product that would assist in making maritime boarding operations easier. A video of the marine exercise was shared on the official YouTube page of the company and has gone viral.

The exercise, which took place off the south coast of the UK, lasted for three days and involved 42 Commando Royal Marines, who explored the unconventional way to board the ships, The Guardian reported. The jet suits aim to improve the movement between two moving vessels and to find an alternative to boarding via helicopter fast-roping, the news website stated.

Garnering over one million views, the 3.16-minute video features the British Royal Marines launching from inflatable boats using the jet packs that allow them to move over water and land successfully aboard the Royal Navy Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol ship HMS Tamar.

Watch the video here:

The clip was also shared by Admiral Tony Radakin, a senior British navy official, who described the jet packs as the “latest game-changing kit.”

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with netizens quite impressed with the use of the jet suits. Some also compared them with the “Iron Man” high-tech armoured suit.

