Royal Marines test ‘Iron Man’ jet suits, netizens call them ‘game changers’

The 3.16-minute video features the British Royal Marines launching from inflatable boats using the jet packs.

The Royal Marines have joined forces with jet suit developer Gravity Industries to test their latest product that would assist in making maritime boarding operations easier. A video of the marine exercise was shared on the official YouTube page of the company and has gone viral.

The exercise, which took place off the south coast of the UK, lasted for three days and involved 42 Commando Royal Marines, who explored the unconventional way to board the ships, The Guardian reported. The jet suits aim to improve the movement between two moving vessels and to find an alternative to boarding via helicopter fast-roping, the news website stated.

Watch the video here:

The clip was also shared by Admiral Tony Radakin, a senior British navy official, who described the jet packs as the “latest game-changing kit.”

As the @RoyalNavy embraces technology and innovation, @hms_tamar trials the latest game-changing kit with the @RoyalMarines. pic.twitter.com/rckeuom7yg — First Sea Lord (@AdmTonyRadakin) May 1, 2021

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with netizens quite impressed with the use of the jet suits. Some also compared them with the “Iron Man” high-tech armoured suit.

The beginning of the real Iron Man — Chintan (@stockqwiz) May 3, 2021

Dear Santa Claus, . . . yeah yeah, I know I’m a bit early. But I have been really really good so far this year 😀 — Sully.27 (@Sully27gp) May 3, 2021

Very James Bond! — Glenis Smith (@GlenisSmith1) May 3, 2021

Even I want to join the Royal Navy now! — Corinne (@ciboyd67) May 4, 2021

hey boss theres a guy flying towards the ship, “let him land its my amazon parcel”. — gordon mason (@gordonmason01) May 2, 2021