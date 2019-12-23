A video of how this unique Christmas ‘tree’ was created is going viral

With the light-colored dogs seated on the outer seats, black dogs were made to sit on the inner part of the Tree. With the light-colored dogs seated on the outer seats, black dogs were made to sit on the inner part of the Tree.

Christmas is just around the corner, and the Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation, which trains guide dogs for the visually impaired, came up with a unique tree on the occasion, with some guide dogs from their facility.

A group of guide dogs, that are undergoing training, were seated on blue stools that were laid out roughly in the shape of a Christmas tree.

Take a look at the video here:

With the lighter coloured dogs were seated at the edges of the ‘tree’, the darker inmates were seated at the centre of it. The video shows members of the foundation giving special treats to ensure the dogs stayed in their seats.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

