Rose Day 2021: Single people flood Twitter with these hilarious memes

Sunday, February 07, 2021
As Valentine’s Day celebrations have kick-started on February 7 with Rose day, where people express feelings to their loved ones with roses, single people have taken to social media, sharing memes and jokes, about the day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2021 2:03:36 pm
People around the world are gearing up for a week filled with love and romance ahead of Valentine’s Day.

As the celebrations have kick-started on February 7 with Rose day, where people express feelings to their loved ones with roses, single people have taken to social media, sharing memes and jokes about the day.

Take a look at some of the hilarious memes and jokes shared on the platform under #roseday.

Starting February 7, the week first sees Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally the most-awaited, Valentine’s Day.

