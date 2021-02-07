Rose Day 2021: Single people flood Twitter with these hilarious memes

People around the world are gearing up for a week filled with love and romance ahead of Valentine’s Day.
As the celebrations have kick-started on February 7 with Rose day, where people express feelings to their loved ones with roses, single people have taken to social media, sharing memes and jokes about the day.
Take a look at some of the hilarious memes and jokes shared on the platform under #roseday.
Couples today : pic.twitter.com/DQR6i1PgwS
— Paras Jain (@__iamparas__) February 7, 2021
#roseday
1.When you receives a rose from handsome guy and she accept him
2.Then he says, “it’s prank” pic.twitter.com/cdwEH4eOPh
— 마륵 타망🍀🍀 (@3939Mark) February 7, 2021
“When it’s #roseday and gf ask for Rose”
My type of boys: pic.twitter.com/pjgQjTmK91
— SACHIN SINGH RAJPUT (@ettitude_boii) February 7, 2021
#RoseDay is trending
Le singles and me : pic.twitter.com/1fIqnqPE2U
— kash ✨ (@kashish_vayeda) February 7, 2021
Single me watching couples giving roses to each other. #roseday pic.twitter.com/aV1USykF7k
— Rohit Dubey (@_rohit_dubey) February 7, 2021
Rose seller on Rose seller on
other days Rose Day pic.twitter.com/QiC3PDvzWI
— Prince Prabhakar (@Prince_P007) February 7, 2021
Girls today to their friends: pic.twitter.com/nkI33vtlyB
— Ujjwal (@areehbabu) February 7, 2021
My trying to give Rose 🌹to my crush 😊#roseday pic.twitter.com/4LWqsXOhZR
— MemesBerg (@memesberg_) February 7, 2021
Mood for next seven days…#ValentineWeek #roseday #ValentineWeek2021 pic.twitter.com/BSqRlyvVZb
— Priyanka (@thatPeepingGal) February 7, 2021
Time for me to disappear until 14th feb 😔#roseday pic.twitter.com/YzgQQUWzgK
— ʀᎥძнαи 🍀 (@ItsTheriBoy_Rid) February 7, 2021
Starting February 7, the week first sees Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally the most-awaited, Valentine’s Day.
