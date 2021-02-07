Rose Day 2021: Single people flood Twitter with these hilarious memes

As #roseday dominated Twitter trend on Sunday with messages and greeting for loved ones, singles also shared memes and jokes single shared on the platform, talking about their relationship status.

People around the world are gearing up for a week filled with love and romance ahead of Valentine’s Day.

As the celebrations have kick-started on February 7 with Rose day, where people express feelings to their loved ones with roses, single people have taken to social media, sharing memes and jokes about the day.

Take a look at some of the hilarious memes and jokes shared on the platform under #roseday.

1.When you receives a rose from handsome guy and she accept him

2.Then he says, “it’s prank” pic.twitter.com/cdwEH4eOPh — 마륵 타망🍀🍀 (@3939Mark) February 7, 2021

“When it’s #roseday and gf ask for Rose” My type of boys: pic.twitter.com/pjgQjTmK91 — SACHIN SINGH RAJPUT (@ettitude_boii) February 7, 2021

Single me watching couples giving roses to each other. #roseday pic.twitter.com/aV1USykF7k — Rohit Dubey (@_rohit_dubey) February 7, 2021

other days Rose Day pic.twitter.com/QiC3PDvzWI — Prince Prabhakar (@Prince_P007) February 7, 2021

My trying to give Rose 🌹to my crush 😊#roseday pic.twitter.com/4LWqsXOhZR — MemesBerg (@memesberg_) February 7, 2021

Time for me to disappear until 14th feb 😔#roseday pic.twitter.com/YzgQQUWzgK — ʀᎥძнαи 🍀 (@ItsTheriBoy_Rid) February 7, 2021

Starting February 7, the week first sees Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally the most-awaited, Valentine’s Day.