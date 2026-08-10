Ronaldo reacts after thousands mistake stranger’s wedding for his

Ronaldo and Georgina have been engaged since last year (Photo: @TouchlineX/X)

A couple’s wedding at a cathedral in Portugal’s Madeira turned into chaos after thousands of Cristiano Ronaldo’s fans reportedly gathered outside, thinking the football star was marrying Georgina Rodriguez at the venue.

Ramos and Teixeira, originally from Madeira and living in France, reportedly found themselves at the centre of an enormous crowd at the historic 15th-century Funchal Cathedral after rumours on social media about Ronaldo and Georgina’s wedding spread.

Many of the fans gathered outside were reportedly wearing Portugal’s iconic No 7 jersey, famously associated with Ronaldo. The crowd reportedly caused significant disruption, with the couple’s friends and family struggling to enter the church, ESPN India reported.