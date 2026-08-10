Ronaldo reacts after thousands mistake stranger’s wedding for his

A couple’s wedding at a cathedral in Portugal’s Madeira turned into chaos after thousands of Cristiano Ronaldo’s fans reportedly gathered outside, thinking the football star was marrying Georgina Rodriguez at the venue.
Ramos and Teixeira, originally from Madeira and living in France, reportedly found themselves at the centre of an enormous crowd at the historic 15th-century Funchal Cathedral after rumours on social media about Ronaldo and Georgina’s wedding spread.
Many of the fans gathered outside were reportedly wearing Portugal’s iconic No 7 jersey, famously associated with Ronaldo. The crowd reportedly caused significant disruption, with the couple’s friends and family struggling to enter the church, ESPN India reported.
🚨💍 𝗡𝗘𝗪: More than 2,000 people reportedly showed up at Funchal Cathedral in Madeira yesterday, thinking it was the day of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s wedding.
There WAS a wedding taking place… just not Ronaldo’s.
The actual bride was completely shocked… pic.twitter.com/T5XotbcxFT
— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 9, 2026
Social media users have reacted to the incident.
“People are strange … and completely retarded from a reality point of view,” a user said.
“Imagine showing up for your wedding and realizing you accidentally booked the venue on Ronaldo wedding day. The bride probably felt like a celebrity for a few minutes,” another wrote.
“Two thousand people showing up to a stranger’s wedding because they assumed it was Ronaldo’s is the most Ronaldo thing to happen without Ronaldo actually being there. That is what two decades of main character energy does to a fanbase,” a third user reacted.
The confusion was reportedly fuelled by speculation on social media that Ronaldo and Georgina had chosen Madeira as the location for their wedding. Some fans apparently believed the couple may have booked the cathedral under another name, adding to the frenzy.
However, the rumours were soon put to rest by Marcos Goncalves, the priest at Funchal Cathedral. He clarified that the ceremony scheduled at the church was for Fabio and Fatima, not Ronaldo and Georgina.
The footballer reportedly reacted to a viral social media post about the mix-up by posting laughing emojis. His reaction further amplified the story, with the unusual wedding confusion quickly becoming a talking point among fans.
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Speculation about Ronaldo and Georgina’s wedding had intensified after the footballer’s sister, Katia Aveiro, shared footage of her arrival in Madeira and referred to the occasion as a “party”. Her post appeared to fuel speculation that a major family celebration could be linked to Ronaldo’s wedding.
Ronaldo and Georgina have been engaged since last year. The Portuguese footballer had previously indicated that he planned to marry Georgina after the World Cup.