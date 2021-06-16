Cristiano Ronaldo’s Coca Cola snub at Euro 2020 leads to a meme fest online

Twitterati made the most of the incident and came up with hilarious memes.

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up two glass bottles of Coca-Cola, set them aside and held up a bottle of water instead. This one action of the footballer at a Euro 2020 press conference saw the market value of the beverage brand drop by a mammoth $4 billion. It seems the action has now moved to the internet where memes and jokes are jostling for space.

Ahead of Portugal’s first game of the tournament, Ronaldo picked up the two bottles from his table and moved them away. He then picked up a bottle of water and said: “agua” (Portuguese for water), indicating that people should drink water instead of soft drinks.

According to The Guardian, Coca-Cola, which is also one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, replied with a statement that “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences” with different “tastes and needs”. However, the company lost $4 billion in market capitalisation after the footballer removed its bottles from his table.

In this series of events, netizens have emerged as true winners. Post the incident, Twitterati made the most of it by coming up with hilarious and witty memes. While some trolled the plunging stock prices of the company, others tweeted about the beverage brand’s reaction to Ronaldo.

However, many appreciated the footballer for encouraging people to drink water instead of carbonated drinks.

#CocaCola market value falls by 4 billion after Ronaldo replaces it with water bottle in press conference Le Ronaldo to Elon and bitcoin: pic.twitter.com/MLYTLvPUjC — P (@teslanolan) June 16, 2021

Coca cola after seeing Ronaldo disrespect their brand. pic.twitter.com/uLi3OUAcwm — AYOLEX 🤙 (@ayolex_official) June 15, 2021

#CocaCola Stock after Ronaldo removed bottle of coke from table: pic.twitter.com/FL043QLXHv — Rohit Chauhan (@imrchauhan5) June 16, 2021

The marketing manager of Coca-Cola when Ronaldo moved the bottles: pic.twitter.com/KhdasmQJIc — Luke Duff (@luke_duff) June 15, 2021

Christiano Ronaldo removes #CocaCola bottles from frame Coca Cola stock price: pic.twitter.com/cKj6B3jfa1 — Argha Tribedi (@ArghaTribedi) June 16, 2021