Sweden minister brings 3-month-old baby to EU meeting, video goes viral

Sweden’s climate minister, Romina Pourmokhtari, has gone viral after bringing her three-month-old son, Adam, to a European Union meeting on climate policy, marking the first time a baby has attended such a gathering.
Pourmokhtari arrived at Thursday’s meeting with her infant, saying the decision was meant to send a message that women should not have to choose between raising a family and serving in public office. She also wanted to highlight the importance of strong parental leave policies that make such choices possible.
“I wanted to showcase being an example of not having to make that choice. Which, of course, also requires having a partner that’s not a dinosaur, someone who’s quite modern, and up for it to tag along,” Pourmokhtari told Reuters.
Speaking to reporters before the meeting, she said she hoped her appearance would reinforce the idea that motherhood and public service can go hand in hand. She added that Europe’s family-friendly policies allow parents to balance childcare with professional responsibilities.
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Videos of the minister carrying her baby at the summit quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread praise. “Bravo .. Really amazing and a benchmark,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Brilliant. Wish all the success and happiness to her.” A third added, “Wonderful! The little sweetheart is cuddled! So healthy and necessary! Mom can go to work and be with her baby! All accommodations should be made!”
At 30, Pourmokhtari became the youngest minister in Sweden’s history when she joined the government in 2022. She recently returned to work after taking parental leave. Her husband, who is currently on leave until Sweden’s elections in September, travelled with her to Luxembourg and looked after Adam while she attended the meetings.
Sweden is known for having one of the world’s most generous parental leave systems, financed through its welfare model and currently a major issue in the country’s election campaign.
Parents are entitled to a combined 16 months of paid leave. Of these, 90 days are reserved exclusively for each parent and cannot be transferred. If either parent decides not to use those days, they are forfeited, according to Reuters.
The non-transferable leave, often referred to as “dad months,” was introduced to encourage fathers to take a more active role in childcare.
Pourmokhtari said this policy, along with the support she receives from her colleagues, has made it “much less controversial” for her husband to stay home with Adam while she carries out her ministerial duties.