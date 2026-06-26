Sweden minister brings 3-month-old baby to EU meeting, video goes viral

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, she said she hoped her appearance would reinforce the idea that motherhood and public service can go hand in hand (SOurce: Reuters)

Sweden’s climate minister, Romina Pourmokhtari, has gone viral after bringing her three-month-old son, Adam, to a European Union meeting on climate policy, marking the first time a baby has attended such a gathering.

Pourmokhtari arrived at Thursday’s meeting with her infant, saying the decision was meant to send a message that women should not have to choose between raising a family and serving in public office. She also wanted to highlight the importance of strong parental leave policies that make such choices possible.

“I wanted to showcase being an example of not having to make that choice. Which, of course, also requires having a partner that’s not a dinosaur, someone who’s quite modern, ⁠and up for it to tag along,” Pourmokhtari told Reuters.