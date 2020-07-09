Brides-to-be protest in Rome against restrictions on weddings due to pandemic

Brides wearing wedding dresses hold a flash mob near Trevi fountain to protest against the postponement of their weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic in Rome, Italy. (Source: Reuters) Brides wearing wedding dresses hold a flash mob near Trevi fountain to protest against the postponement of their weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic in Rome, Italy. (Source: Reuters)

A group of brides-to-be in Rome who had their weddings cancelled or postponed due to restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, got together to organise a protest.

Weddings were allowed to resume in Italy from May 18, however, no large gatherings have been allowed. At the small weddings, masks are mandatory even for the couple. Customs like throwing confetti or the bride’s bouquet is banned.

At the protest, the women turned up in wedding gowns and demanded that they be allowed to have a ceremony without compromising on any of the customs.

The women held parasols as they gathered near the Trevi fountain in the Italian capital with placards, one of which read: “You broke our marriages”.

Other placards had messages like, “give us back the freedom to celebrate, church doors closed to wedding, a dream limited by restrictions, unrestricted marriage”.

A bride holds a sign reading ‘You broke our marriages’, during a flash mob with other brides near Trevi fountain to protest against the postponement of their weddings due to the A bride holds a sign reading ‘You broke our marriages’, during a flash mob with other brides near Trevi fountain to protest against the postponement of their weddings due to the pandemic . (Source: Reuters)

The unusual event, organised by an Italian wedding association, was called a ‘flashmob of the singles or unmarried ones’. Around 15 to-be brides attended the event.

According to the association, about 90 per cent of the ceremonies have been postponed to 2021 and around 500,000 workers in the sector were facing unemployment, reported Sky TG 24.

The protest was organised by an Italian wedding association who plead the government to give them tax exemptions. (Source: AP) The protest was organised by an Italian wedding association who plead the government to give them tax exemptions. (Source: AP)

The association also demanded tax exemptions, saying it was one of the worst-hit industries by the pandemic.

