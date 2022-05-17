Rollercoaster ride in UK goes awry, riders stranded mid ride. Watch video

Several visitors at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the United Kingdom had a harrowing experience Sunday after a rollercoaster got stuck in the middle of a ride. The riders were left stranded more than 200 feet above the ground.

A clip that has gone viral shows riders stuck on the rollercoaster and a few persons walking on the elevated tracks to reach them.

Watch the video here:

A Twitter user, Chron Sallie, shared the clip Sunday. “When you’ve just got off the Big One and the next car gets stuck at the top,” read the caption. Netizens were left shocked by the clip.

As per a report of The Sun, the Blackpool Pleasure Beach rollercoaster is the tallest in the UK. The ride was built in 1935 and stands 62-feet tall. The report also said that amusement park staff gained access to the carriage and freed visitors.

Notably, this is not the first time people got stuck mid ride on a rollercoaster. A malfunction in a rollercoaster in the United States had left more than 20 people hanging 20-feet up in the air in May last year. Riders were seen stuck along a horizontal loop, which was leaning on one side, and videos, photos of the rescue had created a buzz online.