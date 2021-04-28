Watch: Roller coaster breaks mid-ride in UK park, guests forced to climb down 200 feet

In a scary incident, a group of people were stranded after the roller coaster they were riding suffered a breakdown in the middle of the ride. The roller coaster, called The Big One and situated at the Blackpool Pleasure beach in UK, and is considered one of the steepest and tallest in the country. After it broke, the passengers were forced to climb down from a height of nearly 200-feet!

The incident happened when one of the train cars that was near the top of the coaster’s lift hill, suddenly stopped moving, leaving passengers stuck on great height. One of the passengers filmed her experience as she was stuck high up overlooking the city. In the second part of the video, she shared how they had to walking down from 200-feet in the air in a now-viral TikTok video.

Images and video taken from a far of the rescue is now being widely shared on social media with people left in shock and amusement.

Park staff were forced to scale the ride before carefully guiding visitors to safety by making them walk down, Lancs Live reported. The park in a public post assured all that everyone was safe during the technical glitch and rescue mission was carried out successfully.

A spokesperson from Blackpool Pleasure Beach told Yahoo News that the incident occurred around 11:30 am in the morning on Sunday when a stoppage occurred on the Big One lift hill. “The decision was taken to stop the ride and all riders were safely escorted down the lift hill. The ride was checked and reopened at approximately 1pm,” the spokesperson of the theme park said.

Many commenters noted that this experience of walking down the rollercoaster seemed like it would have been scarier than the ride itself.