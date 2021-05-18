Roller coaster stalls mid-ride, firefighters brought in to rescue riders

People on social media commented how parks should check their rides before opening parks after so long. (Source: Glendale Fire Department/ Facebook)

The fun experience of visitors at a US amusement park turned awry when a roller coaster got stuck mid ride. The malfunction left more than 20 people hanging 20-feet up in the air, only to be rescued by firefighters. Now, video and photos of the rescue have created a buzz online.

After months of being closed, public parks have finally opened allowing adventure seekers to have a gala time. However, for 22 people on the Desert Storm ride at Phoenix Castles N’ Coasters theme park things didn’t end on a happy note. Riders were seen stuck up on a horizontal loop, slanting on one side.

Riders told local KTVK that while the ride was going around the horizontal loop, it stopped going forward and then went backward. It then went forward again and then back until it came to a complete stop. “It was scary because we didn’t go down one ladder, we had to jump from ladder to ladder,” a 12-year-old boy on the ride said.

First responders from Phoenix Fire and Glendale Fire departments joined forces to rescue each rider in an operation which took about 90 minutes to get everyone to safety.

Fire rescue teams then arrived at the coaster and used a High Angle Belay System to safely lower the passengers to the ground, CNN reported. Although no one was hurt, many “were shaken” from the weird experience.

Photos from the fire departments show several ladders being used and about 15 firefighters on the scene to help bring everyone down safely.

The amusement park has been around since 1976, dubs the Desert Storm, which has two loops as one of its top attractions.

However, this is not the first time this has happened this year. Last month, in the United Kingdom, a similar incident happened and after the ride stopped passengers were forced to climb down 200-feet metallic stairs.