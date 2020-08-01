scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 01, 2020
Top News

Italian girls who went viral for rooftop tennis match, just got an epic surprise from Roger Federer!

In the clip shared by Italian pasta brand Barilla, both girls are seen praising Federer as their favorite player. Vittoria says, "If I were to meet him, I would jump on him or I would be starstruck!" And, within seconds, the star appeared to surprise them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 1, 2020 11:41:56 am
The girls became internet sensation in April and was recently surprised by the tennis legend, who too joined in a match on their rooftop. (@Barilla/ Twitter)

As social distancing became the new normal this year, people were forced to adapt and reinvent ways of doing the things they loved. Two young girls, for instance, wowed the Internet back in April after a video of them playing tennis from two different rooftops went viral.

Now, in an epic surprise, tennis legend Roger Federer joined the duo in a friendly match. And, as expected, this video of the once-in-a-lifetime moment is spreading smiles online.

During the early lockdown phase amid the global pandemic, 13-year-old Vittoria and 11-year-old Carola became overnight sensations after a video of their rooftop match impressed many online. The video showed them playing tennis on top of two buildings in Liguria, Italy.

Now, almost after three months, the girls were brought in together saying they would be interviewed by the press for their viral fame. However, little did they know it was just a trope which would end in meeting the Swiss professional tennis player.

Watch the video here:

In the clip shared by Italian pasta brand Barilla, both girls are seen praising Federer as their favorite player. Vittoria says, “If I were to meet him, I would jump on him or I would be starstruck!” And, within seconds, the star appeared to surprise them.

“We cannot believe it, Federer is on our rooftop!”

The girls were seen giddy and took selfies to cherish the moment. Of course, they hit a few balls with him too.

However, the surprise didn’t just end there. In the video, the 38-year-old tennis star also revealed he had something special for the talented duo. Federer offered to enrol them in the Rafa Nadal Academy to train in a summer camp.

People on social media were equally excited about this, and just loved that he took the time out to meet the young talents.

“It was great. I have played in many cool places around the world. But this is definitely up there for me as a special experience,” Federer said. “We showed that we can play anywhere and have fun with it. I had the best time, honestly,” he was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 01: Latest News

Advertisement