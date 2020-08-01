Italian girls who went viral for rooftop tennis match, just got an epic surprise from Roger Federer!

The girls became internet sensation in April and was recently surprised by the tennis legend, who too joined in a match on their rooftop. (@Barilla/ Twitter) The girls became internet sensation in April and was recently surprised by the tennis legend, who too joined in a match on their rooftop. (@Barilla/ Twitter)

As social distancing became the new normal this year, people were forced to adapt and reinvent ways of doing the things they loved. Two young girls, for instance, wowed the Internet back in April after a video of them playing tennis from two different rooftops went viral.

Now, in an epic surprise, tennis legend Roger Federer joined the duo in a friendly match. And, as expected, this video of the once-in-a-lifetime moment is spreading smiles online.

During the early lockdown phase amid the global pandemic, 13-year-old Vittoria and 11-year-old Carola became overnight sensations after a video of their rooftop match impressed many online. The video showed them playing tennis on top of two buildings in Liguria, Italy.

Now, almost after three months, the girls were brought in together saying they would be interviewed by the press for their viral fame. However, little did they know it was just a trope which would end in meeting the Swiss professional tennis player.

Watch the video here:

Incredible to see… again! One of the most spectacular and unusual tennis matches we have seen in a while. 📍 Liguria, Italy 🇮🇹 @rogerfederer #TheRooftopMatch pic.twitter.com/a7FfCSkvr0 — Barilla (@Barilla) July 31, 2020

In the clip shared by Italian pasta brand Barilla, both girls are seen praising Federer as their favorite player. Vittoria says, “If I were to meet him, I would jump on him or I would be starstruck!” And, within seconds, the star appeared to surprise them.

“We cannot believe it, Federer is on our rooftop!”

The girls were seen giddy and took selfies to cherish the moment. Of course, they hit a few balls with him too.

However, the surprise didn’t just end there. In the video, the 38-year-old tennis star also revealed he had something special for the talented duo. Federer offered to enrol them in the Rafa Nadal Academy to train in a summer camp.

People on social media were equally excited about this, and just loved that he took the time out to meet the young talents.

Such a joy to see the happiness all around!! The sheer joy of hitting with @rogerfederer is so evident on the girl’s faces…LOVE IT!! — Sunita Sigtia (@sunitasigtia) August 1, 2020

That’s Doctor Federer putting balm upon my mental maladies 😭❤️😍 — LavanyaSingerDinesh🌺 (@VocalistLavanya) August 1, 2020

The looks on their faces when they saw him though, adorable. — Bobito (@bobito64) July 31, 2020

Best thing that’s happened on a roof since the Beatles last concert — faithrc (@faithrc) July 31, 2020

What an awesome thing in these awful times!!! — Alt+Tab (@ashels) July 31, 2020

OMG! I would have had exactly the same reactions as those little girls! Roger, you made that experience so special for them! xx — Jacinta Zolob (@JZolob) August 1, 2020

I literally teared up! What a genuine great champion RF is ! That unbridled joy on his face interacting with fans is a sight to behold, though honoring his sponsorship commitments, one can’t deny the true love he has for tennis and his fans! Good luck girls — Padma Venkatachari (@pcvcsv) July 31, 2020

Wow! So nice of Roger! He is really amazing and bringing them to Rafa Academy makes it more special. — Larkspur (@Larkspur830) August 1, 2020

So Well deserved … the girls rooftop 🎾 rally video was simply spectacular for tennis itself but also the joys of simplistic kid play time in quarantine! — Saga (@SagarikaRamana) July 31, 2020

I can’t stop smiling 🙂 and at times tearing up…🥺 so happy for these girls…Roger truly is an amazing person who has a heart of gold. The surprise at the end really is the cherry on the top. This clip indeed brighten up our day. Thank you, Roger! 😁 — HappyLife (@HappyLifehere) July 31, 2020

OMG 😮 I’m 😭 . . . I’d loved that video when they shared them playing on the rooftop. I’m soooo happy for those girls. Roger actually surprised them and showed up to play with them. 👏🏽👏🏽🤴🏻GOAT🎾 — CoffeeLiciousLady (@LiciousCoffee) July 31, 2020

Federer is the GOAT for who he is both on and off court! This is really a spectacular gesture from him! The girls must be ecstatic 🥰😄 — shennanigan83 (@shennanigan83) July 31, 2020

“It was great. I have played in many cool places around the world. But this is definitely up there for me as a special experience,” Federer said. “We showed that we can play anywhere and have fun with it. I had the best time, honestly,” he was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd