scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Must Read

Roe v Wade: US sporting goods company CEO says they will cover employees’ travel costs for abortions, letter goes viral

With US Supreme Court overturning a 50-year-old judgment guaranteeing access to abortion across the country, Dick’s Sporting Goods earn plaudits online for promising assistance to employees

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 25, 2022 3:40:19 pm
Roe v Wade judgment, Roe v Wade overturn, US abortion rights, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dick’s Sporting Goods abortion support, us companies abortion rightsA pregnant protester is pictured with a message on her shirt in support of abortion rights during a march in Seattle. (Source: AP)

In a devastating move, the US Supreme Court struck down abortion rights in the country. As social media was abuzz with talks about the impact and consequences of the verdict, a sporting company’s announcement to cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortions in another state has gone viral.

In the historic ruling on Friday, the US Supreme Court decided by six votes to three to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v Wade judgment that guaranteed access to abortion across the country. As people across the country and globe condemned the move, and protests ensued, others wondered how mothers in need can get the necessary procedure done. Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Lauren Hobart posted the announcement on her LinkedIn page. Soon, the letter went viral on other platforms as well, earning plaudits online.

Also Read |CEO surprises employees with $10,000 and two first-class tickets to celebrate billion-dollar deal

“We recognize people feel passionately about this topic – and that there are teammates and athletes who will not agree with this decision. However, we also recognize that decisions involving health and families are deeply personal and made with thoughtful consideration,” Hobart’s letter read. “We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them,” Hobart said.

The company informed that it will provide employees across the US who need to travel to a different state for abortion access, up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement. Hobart announced the benefit will be available to employees, spouses or dependents enrolled in the company’s medical plan. They can also travel with one support person.

“We are prepared to ensure that all of our teammates have consistent and safe access to the benefits we provide, regardless of the state in which they live,” Hobart said.

As the post of the Pittsburgh-based company went viral, it got many talking online, even Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf appreciated the efforts of the company.

Many, while thanking Hobart for her decision, tagged other organisations too in hope to take up similar measures. Several netizens commented they would now buy her company’s products.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to Market Watch, the thoughtful gesture also impacted the company financially. “Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. DKS, +8.40% shot up 9.6% in midday trading Friday,” the report said, adding their stock’s rally “outperformed its retail peers and the broader stock market by a wide margin”.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...Premium
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti AayogPremium
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti Aayog
Top six nutrients to enhance the longevity of your brainPremium
Top six nutrients to enhance the longevity of your brain
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfallPremium
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfall
More Premium Stories >>

Thankfully, other major companies and brands too stepped up to pledge support. From Alaska Airlines and JPMorgan, Disney to Lyft and Apple – several others have promised to cover travel costs for abortions in the wake of the ruling being overturned.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 25: Latest News
Advertisement