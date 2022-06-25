Roe v Wade: US sporting goods company CEO says they will cover employees’ travel costs for abortions, letter goes viral

In a devastating move, the US Supreme Court struck down abortion rights in the country. As social media was abuzz with talks about the impact and consequences of the verdict, a sporting company’s announcement to cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortions in another state has gone viral.

In the historic ruling on Friday, the US Supreme Court decided by six votes to three to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v Wade judgment that guaranteed access to abortion across the country. As people across the country and globe condemned the move, and protests ensued, others wondered how mothers in need can get the necessary procedure done. Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Lauren Hobart posted the announcement on her LinkedIn page. Soon, the letter went viral on other platforms as well, earning plaudits online.

“We recognize people feel passionately about this topic – and that there are teammates and athletes who will not agree with this decision. However, we also recognize that decisions involving health and families are deeply personal and made with thoughtful consideration,” Hobart’s letter read. “We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them,” Hobart said.

The company informed that it will provide employees across the US who need to travel to a different state for abortion access, up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement. Hobart announced the benefit will be available to employees, spouses or dependents enrolled in the company’s medical plan. They can also travel with one support person.

The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods on LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/maqYINYSUQ — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) June 24, 2022

“We are prepared to ensure that all of our teammates have consistent and safe access to the benefits we provide, regardless of the state in which they live,” Hobart said.

As the post of the Pittsburgh-based company went viral, it got many talking online, even Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf appreciated the efforts of the company.

Pennsylvania company @DICKS has promised to protect team members who live in states where abortion access is restricted. Today the company announced a $4,000 travel reimbursement for those seeking reproductive health care out-of-state. I applaud Dick’s for this swift action. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 24, 2022

Many, while thanking Hobart for her decision, tagged other organisations too in hope to take up similar measures. Several netizens commented they would now buy her company’s products.

WOW they will be getting all my sports business henceforth https://t.co/IHgjF8Oeq9 — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 25, 2022

I would buy milk, toothpaste, and toilet paper at Dick’s Sporting Goods if I could. Putting the health and safety of employees above all else. 🙌 https://t.co/RpRir4mwel — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 25, 2022

This is where we buy our kids’ sneakers and swim trunks and so much else. This statement is why we will do so without exception from now on. https://t.co/ygwnJZrYTk — Daniel Summers, MD 🏳️‍🌈 (@WFKARS) June 25, 2022

I hope more companies follow @DICKS lead in stepping up to provide support and services to their female employees. The way you defeat evil is by coming together to help your fellow humans in their time of need. Next step, no more contributions to any anti abortion candidates! https://t.co/wrHIOsHZMk — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) June 24, 2022

I truly appreciate companies doing this. But now women have to broadcast these VERY personal decisions to their employer. Which violates her privacy & puts her at risk for retaliation from forced birther co-workers or supervisors. It sucks. — TheGlamourMachine (@Kathleen_426) June 24, 2022

I’m heading to Dick’s to buy something. I don’t need anything but I don’t care. Thank you — Crystal D (@DragoneCrystal) June 24, 2022

Businesses pay attention because Dick’s Sporting Goods will now be the only place I buy sporting goods now. I and others will be watching other businesses and their stand on the health and well-being of the people who make them money and our dollars will be spent consciously. — Mik “Pro-Voting Rights” 🌻☮️💙🇺🇦 (@WWomenL) June 24, 2022

I have absolutely zero reason to shop at a sporting goods store, but now I will find one to shop at Dick’s. — Debbie Lemieux (@DebbieLemieux10) June 24, 2022

No doubt. When big corporations take a stand, things may actually change for the better. — B. White (@isleofwhite19) June 24, 2022

Most Americans support this. We have the numbers. We can reverse the reversal. All people in this country who have never voted and want access to abortion should make sure they do not sit this one out. This and many other things hinge on 2022 election. — Beverly (@BeverlyBlueWave) June 24, 2022

According to Market Watch, the thoughtful gesture also impacted the company financially. “Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. DKS, +8.40% shot up 9.6% in midday trading Friday,” the report said, adding their stock’s rally “outperformed its retail peers and the broader stock market by a wide margin”.

Thankfully, other major companies and brands too stepped up to pledge support. From Alaska Airlines and JPMorgan, Disney to Lyft and Apple – several others have promised to cover travel costs for abortions in the wake of the ruling being overturned.