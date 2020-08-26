‘Rodent control officer’: Netizens react after hospital hires cat for security

the cat lives across the hospital and often visited the area while greeting the staff and visitors.

While dogs are mostly given the job to guard homes and keep an eye on intruders, a hospital in Australia left netizens quite amused when they decided to hire a cat as its security guard.

Several pictures and videos of the cat named Elwood roaming around the premises of the Epworth Hospital in Richmond have gone viral on social media after they were shared by the official Instagram handle of the hospital.

“Furline Health Worker Elwood has completed his induction at #Epworth! The Erin Street local is often spotted lifting the spirits of patients and staff. Purrfect!,” read the caption of the post, which was shared along with a picture of the cat. In addition to being hired, the cat also got an identity card similar to that of the hospital staff.

According to local reports, the cat lives across the hospital and often visited the area, becoming popular among the staff and visitors. Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with comments from netizens. While some were amused, others gave their own designation to the feline and called him RCO — Rodent control officer.

