‘Rocket woman’ in Washington: Why the Smithsonian Museum is displaying an Isro scientist’s saree

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC, has placed a saree worn by Isro scientist Nandini Harinath in one of its newest displays. Celebrated as “rocket woman”, Harinath played a key role in India’s historic Mars Orbiter Mission, popularly known as Mangalyaan.
Over a career spanning more than two decades, Harinath contributed to over 14 missions at the Indian Space Research Organisation.
Sharing the post on Instagram, the official handle of the Smithsonian wrote, “As a rocket scientist and the Mars Orbiter Mission’s deputy operations director, Harinath was integral to mission planning and operations. Far exceeding its mission of six to 10 months, the spacecraft spent eight years in orbit, documenting Mars’ surface and atmosphere.”
“The team’s success made India the first Asian country and the fourth country in the world to reach Mars. The sarees worn by the mission’s women leaders came to symbolize their national identity and India’s success in space,” the caption read.
The viral post featured a mannequin draped in a striking saree. “The sari includes a blue blouse and a red and blue draped fabric with detailed designs,” the post added.
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Born and brought up in India, Harinath grew up in an academically inclined household with a mother who was a mathematics teacher and a father who was an engineer. Before joining Iso, she pursued undergraduate and postgraduate studies in engineering.
She described Mangalyaan as significant because of the global attention it received. “And it feels great to be recognised for your expertise and competence. The PM shook hands with us. Nasa congratulated us; they’re now collaborating with us. But it’s not just the industry, it’s the wider public, institutions, schools—they’re all so interested! They’re even following it on social media,” she told Condé Nast Traveller.
In a 2025 conversation at ET Enterprise AI’s Making AI Work Summit in Bengaluru, Harinath also spoke about what first inspired her fascination with space exploration. “There was this very popular serial on TV called Star Trek. My entire family were absolute fans, we wouldn’t miss a single episode. Another film I loved watching again and again was Apollo 13. Those stories of exploration and teamwork stayed with me,” she had said.
DISCLAIMER: This article celebrates a landmark achievement in science and national representation; it is intended for informational and cultural purposes and does not contain technical or advisory content