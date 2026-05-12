‘Rocket woman’ in Washington: Why the Smithsonian Museum is displaying an Isro scientist’s saree

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC, has placed a saree worn by Isro scientist Nandini Harinath in one of its newest displays. Celebrated as “rocket woman”, Harinath played a key role in India’s historic Mars Orbiter Mission, popularly known as Mangalyaan.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Harinath contributed to over 14 missions at the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Sharing the post on Instagram, the official handle of the Smithsonian wrote, “As a rocket scientist and the Mars Orbiter Mission’s deputy operations director, Harinath was integral to mission planning and operations. Far exceeding its mission of six to 10 months, the spacecraft spent eight years in orbit, documenting Mars’ surface and atmosphere.”