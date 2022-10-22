Rocket launcher sound to relax? Youngster’s video shocks netizens

Sleeping techniques are dime-a-dozen online, listing tips and tricks to ensure sound sleep. While soothing and relaxing music indisputably makes one sleep well, a youngster’s bizarre idea for ‘relaxation’ has taken the internet by storm.

The young man does not use any musical instrument to create sounds, but guns, rifles and rocket launchers. Yes, you read that right! The young man taps on a rocket launcher in front of a microphone and claims to relax people with “insane rocket launcher sounds”.

In a clip widely shared on social media, the young man is seen tapping one end of the rocket launcher and moving it. However, the weapon is pointed towards light and the youngster senses danger. In a split second, a blast is heard.

ASMR streams have evolved pic.twitter.com/3O4hW5RsIG — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 21, 2022

“ASMR streams have evolved,” read the caption of the tweet shared by Dexerto, referring to Autonomous Sensory Meridian Responses. While the video seems edited, a long video posted on the ASMR Rich channel shows the man continuously tapping on the weapon for a long time.

The YouTube channel ASMR Rich includes a lot of videos creating sounds involving the use of a ‘golden gun’, a sniper rifle and other guns for “sleep and relaxation”.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 7 million views on Twitter. Some users said that the video is fake while some others were shocked. A user commented, “I almost had a heart attack.” Another user commented, “I can tell most of y’all havent seen these fire. rpgs aren’t like the movies. There isnt some giant instant fireball. The projectile has to travel some in order to activate, like 20 meters. Plus the entire projectile didn’t eject, and he didn’t plum the trigger. Def fake.”