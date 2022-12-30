Rocket hits home in Ukraine, miraculously fails to explode; see the terrifying image

As Russian missile strikes continue against Ukraine, people in the war-torn eastern European country have been grappling to survive. While Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in the war, Ukraine says its strikes have been damaging the country’s infrastructure.

Sending shock waves across the internet now is the photo of a rocket that hit a home in Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankivsk. Fortunately, it did not explode, averting a grave tragedy. The terrifying image was shared by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian government. The rocket made its way inside the house, breaking the wall, and appeared to have remained stuck there. “Russian rocket flew into a home in Ivano-Frankivsk region and didn’t explode by miracle,” Gerashchenko tweeted.

Russian rocket flew into a home in Ivano-Frankivsk region and didn’t explode by miracle. 📷: Presidential office pic.twitter.com/epkCThH2lM — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 29, 2022

Several users heaved a sigh of relief, grateful that the rocket did not explode, while others were worried about the potential damage it could cause. A user commented, “Wow! That is an incredible and scary sight. Are there any figures as to the possible failure rate of Russian rockets and missiles?” Another user wrote, “Wonderful work of God.” A third user commented, “Wow! But that thing still can create more damage or that’s it?”

On Thursday, Russia unleashed more than 100 missiles against Ukraine and blasts were heard in several cities including the capital Kyiv, a Reuters report said. Electricity outages were announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions in order to reduce potential damage to infrastructure. The report said the attack came amid Kremlin’s rejection of a Ukrainian peace plan and in a bid to persuade Kyiv to accept Russia’s annexation of four regions. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, several lives have been lost and millions have fled the strife-hit country