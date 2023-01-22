scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Robot’s epic failure while trying to place a box triggers discussion on actual capabilities of AI

A Twitter page called How Things Work posted the video to show how AI can fail in certain tasks and does not always work as intended.

Robot’s epic failure while trying to place a boxThe video shows a robot trying to do the simple act of placing a box, but failing spectacularly.
Robot’s epic failure while trying to place a box triggers discussion on actual capabilities of AI
We often feel astonished by how far artificial intelligence has come and the things that robots are able to do. So much so that many people skeptically say that robots will take over all jobs one day. Significantly, most of us have only seen things turn out well when it comes to demonstrating the capabilities of robots and not the failed attempts. A Twitter page called How Things Work now shows how AI can fail in certain tasks too and does not always work as intended.

A video shared by the page shows a robot trying to do the simple act of placing a box, but failing spectacularly. The robot, while placing the box, knocks off things placed on the table and then proceeds to topple a trolley before it comes crashing down itself.

Also Read |Robot runs 100 metre in 24 seconds, makes world record

“We often show positive AI developments, but it’s important to balance this by showing when it doesn’t go as planned. Unless they’ve been testing alcohol / narcotics on this one… Then we worry!” says the caption.

The video was originally posted by the Twitter account @nixcraft on December 26 last year. It has been viewed more than 2.4 million times since.

“Every failure is a future success in engineering. The AI itself is ace, this is a hardware issue,” commented a user. “That’s me organizing my garage,” joked another. Another netizen wrote sarcastically, “hes just trying to convice you hes no danger. bad acting!” “Soon it will do the job perfectly then people will worry,” yet another user added.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 11:03 IST
