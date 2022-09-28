scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Robot runs 100 metre in 24 seconds, makes world record

Cassie created a Guinness World Record for the fastest 100-metre run by a bipedal robot.

Robot runs 100 meters in 24 seconds, Oregon state university robot creates world record, Cassie the robot runs 100 m in 24 secs, Robots and AI viral news, robot race viral video, Oregon State University robot, indian express

Cassie, a robot made by the Oregon State University College of Engineering and an OSU spinout company Agility Robotics, created a Guinness World Record for the fastest 100-metre run by a bipedal robot.

Cassie completed the run in 24.7 seconds on May 11, 2022. While the record was made months ago, the video of Cassie’s run was recently shared by the Oregon University on its website on September 23. Soon, the video began circulating across social media platforms.

ALSO READ |Robot receives loan documents from Kerala bank. Watch video

On Wednesday, the video of Cassie’s record-making run was posted on Twitter by journalist Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) where it got over 34,000 views. The video prompted netizens to jokingly speculate about the future where robots will take over the world. A Twitter user wrote, “So glad to see that robotics scientists/engineers are working diligently on designing ways to help them OUT RUN US.” Another person posted, “Can we make it mandatory that all robot engineers be required to watch the terminator films.”

In an article published in OSU Today, Alan Fern, a professor of artificial intelligence at Oregon State University, said the major challenge in executing Cassie’s run was to make sure the robot started the run from a free-standing position and then returned to the same position without falling.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

Explaining this further he said, “Starting and stopping in a standing position are more difficult than the running part, similar to how taking off and landing are harder than actually flying a plane.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 03:18:30 pm
Next Story

Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees, pensioners

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement