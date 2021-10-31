Robots recreate Rolling Stones’ ‘Start Me Up’ video and netizens are loving it

Who would have thought that The Rolling Stones’ popular 1981 music track ‘Start Me Up’ would be recreated in 2021 with a robotic twist? Fans of the English rock band were thrilled after a clip surfaced on social media showing a robot recreating Mick Jagger’s iconic moves in the music video.

The video is a collaboration between the band and robotics company Boston Dynamics to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the ‘Tattoo You’ album.

“40 years ago, The Rolling Stones debuted their iconic Tattoo You album. We’re helping them celebrate. ‘Start Me Up’ taken from Tattoo You 2021,” read the caption of the 1.24-minute clip featuring the robot ‘Spot’ mimicking the moves of Mick Jagger, the lead vocalist and founding member of the band. Interestingly, the robot also lip-synced to the song.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the clip to go viral and get flooded with comments from netizens who loved the recreation. “Thank you Boston Dynamics! You made a grown (old) woman cry!! This was absolutely heart touching! In this crazy world, we have today, you brought my past good memories with your today’s amazing technology. Beautiful! Damm, I’m still crying and smiling big!” commented a user on the viral clip.

Many also complimented the Boston Dynamics team stating that the movements of the robots were so “delicate and smooth”. “I remember when robots could barely walk around. The improvement is palpable,” read the comment.