‘Just bad owners’: Robot gropes 16-year-old girl in Germany

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly groped by a robot outside a fast-food restaurant in Cologne, Germany, in an incident livestreamed on social media by two teenagers suspected of filming the encounter.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, the girl was standing with her friends outside a fast-food restaurant on Hohenzollernring Sunday when a red-and-gold robot, about 1.2 metres tall, approached her from behind, touched her posterior, and made thrusting movements against her.
The robot’s 16-year-old owner and his 19-year-old companion filmed the encounter and streamed it live on social media.
The Cologne police were alerted shortly after the incident and located the individuals near the intersection of Magnusstrasse and Hohenzollernring. Officers found the robot hidden in the boot of a Volkswagen car.
The 16-year-old owner, who is from Wegberg, had placed the device inside the vehicle before police arrived, the New York Post reported. The police subsequently seized the robot and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects.
They have launched a criminal investigation to determine how the robot was operating at the time of the alleged incident and whether its movements were being deliberately controlled remotely.
In a statement cited by the Daily Mail, the police said the criminal investigation department was examining the device’s functioning and the circumstances surrounding the encounter.
“The criminal investigation department is now examining how the robot was functioning at the time of the incident and whether someone was deliberately controlling its movements,” the police said.
The case is being investigated on suspicion of sexual harassment.
Several social media users reacted to the video of the incident posted by International Cyber Digest, an independent cybersecurity news publication, on X.
“There are no bad robots, just bad owners,” a user commented.
“Women will never be safe with men around them,” another user reacted.
“The problem isn’t the technology; it’s the user,” a third user chimed in.