‘Just bad owners’: Robot gropes 16-year-old girl in Germany

The robot’s 16-year-old owner and his 19-year-old companion filmed the encounter (Photo: @IntCyberDigest/X)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly groped by a robot outside a fast-food restaurant in Cologne, Germany, in an incident livestreamed on social media by two teenagers suspected of filming the encounter.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the girl was standing with her friends outside a fast-food restaurant on Hohenzollernring Sunday when a red-and-gold robot, about 1.2 metres tall, approached her from behind, touched her posterior, and made thrusting movements against her.

The robot’s 16-year-old owner and his 19-year-old companion filmed the encounter and streamed it live on social media.

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The Cologne police were alerted shortly after the incident and located the individuals near the intersection of Magnusstrasse and Hohenzollernring. Officers found the robot hidden in the boot of a Volkswagen car.