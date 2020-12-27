scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 27, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Watch: ‘The Mandalorian’ director Robert Rodriguez plays the guitar with Baby Yoda by his side

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 27, 2020 2:14:24 pm
In a video, the director of 'The Tragedy' is seen strumming with Baby Yoda puppet grooving to the beats in the background.

The Mandalorian Season 2 director Robert Rodriguez spread some Yuletide cheer among his fans on Christmas after he shared a video of him strumming a guitar and accompanying him was one of the most loved characters from the sci-fi series — Baby Yoda.

The video shows the director of ‘The Tragedy’ playing the guitar while a Baby Yoda puppet grooves to the beats in the background.

“Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy,” Rodriguez tweeted while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over three million views, with netizens wanting more behind-the-scenes clips of “The Mandalorian” and Baby Yoda.

“This is the best gift, thank you!!!! I love Grogu so much and have been missing him the past few days!!!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

