Watch: ‘The Mandalorian’ director Robert Rodriguez plays the guitar with Baby Yoda by his side

The Mandalorian Season 2 director Robert Rodriguez spread some Yuletide cheer among his fans on Christmas after he shared a video of him strumming a guitar and accompanying him was one of the most loved characters from the sci-fi series — Baby Yoda.
The video shows the director of ‘The Tragedy’ playing the guitar while a Baby Yoda puppet grooves to the beats in the background.
“Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy,” Rodriguez tweeted while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.
Watch the video here:
Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN
— Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020
Since being shared online, the post has garnered over three million views, with netizens wanting more behind-the-scenes clips of “The Mandalorian” and Baby Yoda.
“This is the best gift, thank you!!!! I love Grogu so much and have been missing him the past few days!!!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.
