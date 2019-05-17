Toggle Menu
Robert Pattinson to play Batman? Netizens express disappointmenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/robert-pattinson-to-play-batman-netizens-express-disappointment-5734042/

Robert Pattinson to play Batman? Netizens express disappointment

While the pre-production of the movie is expected to begin this summer and will be jointly produced by Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark, fans already seem to be disappointed. "Robert Pattinson is the next Batman and I'm panicking right now," read one of the many tweets.

robert pattinson, robert pattinson batman, new batman, robert pattinson films, robert pattinson news, batman movie latest, DC, warner bros, indian express, indian express news
“Many actors have been doubted when they were cast before shooting. I believe Robert Pattinson will be great.”

While Twilight star Robert Pattinson is all set to take over Ben Affleck’s role as Batman, Netizens are not too pleased with this recent announcement. According to Variety, Pattinson is in negotiations to play the lead role after Affleck dropped out of the film. This comes after the poor performance of the previous Batman movies – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. However, the contract of the actor is yet to be confirmed.

While the pre-production of the movie is expected to begin this summer and will be jointly produced by Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark, fans already seem to be disappointed. “Robert Pattinson is the next Batman and I’m panicking right now,” read one of the many tweets in response to the news.

However, some seemed to back Pattinson’s role in the movie and tweeted, “Many actors have been doubted when they were cast before shooting. I believe Robert Pattinson will be great.”

Robert pattinson for batman?!? That’s why dc is failing

— yanbae 🇩🇪 (@xxynsph) May 17, 2019

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Woman falls while filming TikTok video, hilarious clip goes viral
2 Employee serves £4,500 wine by mistake, restaurant's reply wins hearts
3 Fans get emotional as American sitcom Big Bang Theory comes to an end