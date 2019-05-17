Robert Pattinson to play Batman? Netizens express disappointment

While Twilight star Robert Pattinson is all set to take over Ben Affleck’s role as Batman, Netizens are not too pleased with this recent announcement. According to Variety, Pattinson is in negotiations to play the lead role after Affleck dropped out of the film. This comes after the poor performance of the previous Batman movies – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. However, the contract of the actor is yet to be confirmed.

While the pre-production of the movie is expected to begin this summer and will be jointly produced by Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark, fans already seem to be disappointed. “Robert Pattinson is the next Batman and I’m panicking right now,” read one of the many tweets in response to the news.

However, some seemed to back Pattinson’s role in the movie and tweeted, “Many actors have been doubted when they were cast before shooting. I believe Robert Pattinson will be great.”

