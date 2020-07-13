Robert Irwin shares video of him attacked by a snake, netizens draw similarities with his father

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral and garnered over three lakh likes. Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral and garnered over three lakh likes.

Often, fans of late Steve Irwin have found similarities between the Australian zookeeper and his son Robert. Now, a recent video shared by Robert while being attacked by a snake has triggered the discussion again. Shared on his official Instagram page is a clip of the 16-year-old rescuing a carpet python.

“Are you going to be grumpy or nice,” asks Irwin while taking out the reptile from the bag. “That is a good-sized carpet python,” the teen can be heard saying in the video while showing the snake to the camera. Moments later, the reptile tilts its head and strikes Irwin on the face.

“After a snake rescue with this cheeky carpet python while filming for ‘Crikey!” read the post. Irwin further added that the incident also “brought back fun memories of a very similar situation” that happened with his father decades back and also shared the clip on his social media account. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral and garnered over three lakh likes. While many were worried about Irwin, others expressed the striking similarity between his father and him.

