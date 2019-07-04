Toggle Menu
Robert Irwin shares viral photo of his father Steve feeding same crocodile 15 years apart

Robert Irwin shared a photo of himself feeding a crocodile named Murray, in the same place where his dad fed the reptile 15 years earlier, and it garnered all the attention online.

Robert Irwin’s tweet went viral online taking Steve Irwin fans down memory lane.

The conservationist popularly known as Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin captured the hearts of millions of viewers around the world with his interactions with animals. Steve’s career began in Queensland, where he was brought up around crocodiles and other reptiles in the Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park. His two children have followed a similar path. Despite Steve’s early demise, his family has attempted to preserve his legacy and his teenage son recently posted a photo of him that showed how closely he was following in his father’s footsteps.

Robert shared a photo of him feeding a crocodile named Murray, in the same place where his dad fed the same reptile 15 years earlier. He posted the two photos on Twitter to show the similarities, and people were instantly reminded of the similarities the 15-year-old Robert shared with his father.

His mother and Irwin’s wife, Terri, who is also a conservationist commented on the photo, “Steve’s mission is in good hands.”

Fans of Steve agreed with her and told Robert that his father would have been proud of his work. As the tweet went viral, it left many teary-eyed and it brought back memories of watching Steve on television.

Irwin became known around the world for hosting the popular ‘Crocodile Hunter’ series. In 2001, the Australian government awarded Irwin the Centenary Medal for a lifetime of service, and in 2004 he was nominated for Australian of the Year. He died aged 44 in 2006 while filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef in far north Queensland after being stung by a stingray.

 

