Robert Irwin shares viral photo of his father Steve feeding same crocodile 15 years apart

The conservationist popularly known as Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin captured the hearts of millions of viewers around the world with his interactions with animals. Steve’s career began in Queensland, where he was brought up around crocodiles and other reptiles in the Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park. His two children have followed a similar path. Despite Steve’s early demise, his family has attempted to preserve his legacy and his teenage son recently posted a photo of him that showed how closely he was following in his father’s footsteps.

Robert shared a photo of him feeding a crocodile named Murray, in the same place where his dad fed the same reptile 15 years earlier. He posted the two photos on Twitter to show the similarities, and people were instantly reminded of the similarities the 15-year-old Robert shared with his father.

Dad and me feeding Murray… same place, same croc – two photos 15 years apart ❤️🐊 pic.twitter.com/9Ybp5AnTOI — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) July 3, 2019

His mother and Irwin’s wife, Terri, who is also a conservationist commented on the photo, “Steve’s mission is in good hands.”

Steve’s mission is in good hands. https://t.co/gEylVCiD5V — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 4, 2019

Fans of Steve agreed with her and told Robert that his father would have been proud of his work. As the tweet went viral, it left many teary-eyed and it brought back memories of watching Steve on television.

Still miss that amazing man, but he gifted the world with two amazing people to carry on the work https://t.co/rBDngidIJg — Archmage EJ (@totally_ej) July 4, 2019

This breaks my heart. I’m proud of you Robert. I bet Steve Irwin’s smiling up there❤ https://t.co/t4zkhnxXDo — astrid prams (@assterp) July 4, 2019

Your dad must be proud rn 😭 https://t.co/HCGpE6SoU0 — Giggsy (@AzrulZamey11) July 4, 2019

I remember watching Steve catch Murray, and move him into that display, I’m in my feelings rn https://t.co/kUasFTEZPV — Benjamin Pratley (@BPratz23) July 4, 2019

Like father like son. Looks like your legacy is in good hands. 15 years have gone by so quick. We miss you #SteveIrwin https://t.co/iRUrhBj8Zh — Mark Sagent #SalesproTips (@SalesproMark) July 4, 2019

We lost a good man too soon but love that my son can grow up watching his family spread love & peace for animals ✨💞 https://t.co/WAjvzWExwy — Val (@vdenisee9) July 4, 2019

GOD he looks so much like his dad. They even have the same legs MY HEART CAN’T HANDLE THIS 😭😭😭 https://t.co/VRcp7WEywY — Jess 🐱 (@jessblaiscos) July 3, 2019

Irwin became known around the world for hosting the popular ‘Crocodile Hunter’ series. In 2001, the Australian government awarded Irwin the Centenary Medal for a lifetime of service, and in 2004 he was nominated for Australian of the Year. He died aged 44 in 2006 while filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef in far north Queensland after being stung by a stingray.