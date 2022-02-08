Robert Irwin narrowly escapes charging croc, netizens are reminded of his father

In a jaw-dropping video, wildlife warrior and Australia Zoo member Robert Irwin was seen running for his life while trying to feed a humongous saltwater crocodile. As he narrowly escaped from being lunged at the reptile, the video is going viral with netizens being reminded of his late father, Steve Irwin.

Robert, all of just 18, has spent his entire life at the zoo working closely with various wildlife creatures including the ferocious reptiles. In a clip shared on his Instagram profile, Robert who is also a wildlife photographer, shows the challenges zookeepers go through taking care of the animals.

In the footage, part of the last episode of Crikey! It’s the Irwins– a television show based on the life of his family at the zoo, Robert gets inside the pen of the crocodiles Casper and his partner, Wendy. At the beginning of the intense video, Robert explains that he’s going to check in on Casper, the “wildest” crocodile at the zoo, who they have been grooming to become the new star of the zoo’s Crocoseum show.

But before Casper can join the show, Robert and other staff members have to make sure he’s adjusting to his new surroundings well. “That’s going to entail someone jumping in with Casper, a crocodile in a brand-new environment, having no idea how he’s going to react. And today, that person is me,” he says laughing.

As Robert follows the crocodile swimming underwater in the pool he explains it’s hard keeping track of reptile since “he’s leucistic, he’s completely pale”. As he taps his foot to direct the animal not sure how he would react, Robert and other staff wait with bated breath to see what happens next.

“Now we want to see a nice, big reaction from him,” Irwin is heard saying in the video as he walks with a few treats—meat for the hungry reptile. “That’s how we know he’s happy.” However, as Casper comes out, Robert is seen forced to run as the giant crocodile lunges towards him ignoring the bait.

“Bail! Bail! bail!” Irwin is heard saying as he flees from the enclosure abruptly ending the feeding session without any success.