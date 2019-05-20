Billionaire announces to pay off student loan of up to $40 million, gesture leaves netizens emotional

Toggle Menu
A billionaire technology investor left the graduating class at Morehouse College stunned when he announced at their commencement that he would pay off their student loans. Robert F. Smith made the announcement in front of around 400 graduating students of the all-male historically black college in Atlanta. The loan is estimated at up to $40 million.

“On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we’re gonna put a little fuel in your bus,” the investor and philanthropist told graduates in his morning address, according to an AP report. “This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans.”

A video of the incident was shared by the official Twitter account of the college along with a caption that read, “@RFS_Vista May have broken the Internet with his generosity and charge to pay it forward.”

Smith, who had already announced a $1.5 million gift to the school, said that he expected the recipients to “pay it forward” and hoped that every class “has the same opportunity going forwards”, the news website reported.

