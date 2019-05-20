Billionaire announces to pay off student loan of up to $40 million, gesture leaves netizens emotional

A billionaire technology investor left the graduating class at Morehouse College stunned when he announced at their commencement that he would pay off their student loans. Robert F. Smith made the announcement in front of around 400 graduating students of the all-male historically black college in Atlanta. The loan is estimated at up to $40 million.

“On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we’re gonna put a little fuel in your bus,” the investor and philanthropist told graduates in his morning address, according to an AP report. “This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans.”

A video of the incident was shared by the official Twitter account of the college along with a caption that read, “@RFS_Vista May have broken the Internet with his generosity and charge to pay it forward.”

@RFS_Vista May have broken the Internet with his generosity and charge to pay it forward. https://t.co/6dsfw2kToi — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) May 19, 2019

It did not take long for the clip to go viral, with many lauding the generosity of Smith. “What a gift! And what a way to teach others about sowing, serving and giving back!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Thank You @RFS_Vista for this outstanding gift to the 2019 graduating class at Morehouse College! https://t.co/yMHDkczSLm — MareTheBerner (@Poll_cat9) May 19, 2019

Definitely need more humans like this man in this world ❤️ https://t.co/lBKmGgZATl — Stacey🌼 (@staceymitchelll) May 19, 2019

❤️ everything about this. I’m curious how many grads hugged him as they crossed the stage. …maybe a few parents too! Well done @RFS_Vista #nextgen #payitforward https://t.co/I3pkea3OJZ — Rachel Carmichael (@rlcarmichael27) May 19, 2019

What a wonderful man! Now that’s giving back to the community. God bless him! https://t.co/TUHxF6n8VO — Rocky DE, FR, HL, HN, HT, SV, NI, QA, AF, IQ, IE (@UncleRocky1) May 19, 2019

This has me swallowing tears. https://t.co/rHMOncew9H — LK Literary Agency (@LKLiterary) May 19, 2019

Smith, who had already announced a $1.5 million gift to the school, said that he expected the recipients to “pay it forward” and hoped that every class “has the same opportunity going forwards”, the news website reported.