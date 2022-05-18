Robbery victim crashes car into thieves in Colombia. Watch video

A video showing the dramatic moment when two thieves were run over by a robbery victim has gone viral on social media. Two armed thieves were trying to escape after looting a watch, two mobile phones, and a necklace from criminal-lawyer Angelo Schiavenato in Colombia on Saturday, the BBC reported.

The watch was worth 40 million pesos and the incident happened in the town of Chapinero in Bogota, according to local media outlet Casanare Noticias.

The clip shows a motorcycle pillion rider pointing a gun at the car driver. Instantly, the car with Schiavenato and his assistant hits the motorbike throwing them to the ground and crashing into another vehicle.

Netizens appreciated the lawyer for his prompt action. Commenting over the thieves’ plight, many users quipped it was instant karma.

“When they threaten my life, which is no longer an economic asset but a protected legal asset of life, then we are on a completely equal footing, and I decide, to protect my life, to run them over to avoid being shot,” Schiavenato told the BBC.

Even though the thieves tried to escape after the crash, the police arrested them. As per the BBC report, the duo will be prosecuted under charges of aggravated theft and the illegal carrying of firearms.

“I didn’t take off, I ran them over in front and I don’t know how they managed to get up. They were cheeky to say they were going out and I explained I wouldn’t allow it. They thought I was a rich kid and already. They are imprisoned,” Schiavenato told Casanare Noticias.

He also added that the weapon used by the thieves could not cause mortal damage and therefore they were not prosecuted for a murder attempt.