Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Robbers in Pakistan return valuables after victim breaks down

While the men initially tried to intimidate their victim but had a change of heart after he broke down into tears. They then not only return the teams they stole but also consoled and hugged the man before driving away.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 17, 2020 11:59:12 am
robbers Karachi return valuables delivery boy cctv footage, Pakistan, robbery, twitter reactions

A video of two robbers in Karachi, Pakistan returning the valuables they stole from a deliveryman after he broke down crying has gone viral on social media. The incident has, however, evoked mixed reactions online.

According to local reports, while the men initially tried to intimidate their victim but had a change of heart after he broke down into tears. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. In the view, the duo not only return the stolen goods but also console and hug the man before driving away.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions with many empathising with the robbers.

“Touching. These budding petty thieves are driven to it by poverty. The country has failed them and many others like them,” wrote a user while another tweeted, “This shows there conscience was at snooze not dead…like many of us…”

