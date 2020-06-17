Robbers in Pakistan return valuables after victim breaks down

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions with many empathising with the robbers. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions with many empathising with the robbers.

A video of two robbers in Karachi, Pakistan returning the valuables they stole from a deliveryman after he broke down crying has gone viral on social media. The incident has, however, evoked mixed reactions online.

According to local reports, while the men initially tried to intimidate their victim but had a change of heart after he broke down into tears. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. In the view, the duo not only return the stolen goods but also console and hug the man before driving away.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: CCTV footage of robbers in #Karachi consoling #food delivery man and returning his valuables after he breaks down into tears goes #viral. For more: https://t.co/sjyrWUXJoc pic.twitter.com/GsgmurCNAw — The Express Tribune (@etribune) June 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions with many empathising with the robbers.

“Touching. These budding petty thieves are driven to it by poverty. The country has failed them and many others like them,” wrote a user while another tweeted, “This shows there conscience was at snooze not dead…like many of us…”

Touching 🥺 These budding petty thieves are driven to it by poverty. The country has failed them and many others like them. — Laaleen لعلین ✒ (@laaleen) June 16, 2020

This shows there consience was at snooze not dead…like many of us…

Appreciated 👍 the gesture..

May everyone is guided to the right path…

Ameen🌞🌞🌞 — N.Malik (@elninodove304) June 16, 2020

Lesson: it’s never too late to do the right thing. — Sarah (@sarahHsnNqvi) June 16, 2020

They are jobless younger fellows with kind heart, looking for pocket money, they are not professional snatchers else scenario would have been different. — Nasir Panezai (@ThePanezai) June 16, 2020

This delivery boy must be very needy and working very hard just to make two ends meet. That’s why he just broke down.

We should help such people as much as we can.

Appreciate the robbers for sparing him. It proves that apparently bad people can have good qualities. — Tariq Alvi demands ووٹ کی عزت (@TariqAlvi18) June 16, 2020

Seems like they are not robbers by choice but the system,condition made them Robbers — AAK (@AshfaqAk_) June 16, 2020

Insaaniyat sab mein hai, chaara nahin hai bas — Miran Irshad (@MiranIrshad) June 16, 2020

