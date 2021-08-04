British DJ’s name triggers hilarious memes online, he also joins in the fun

The British DJ, too, loved how people turned his name into a meme.

What might become a fodder for memes on the internet is often hard to guess. Recently, a British DJ’s name went viral after he appeared on BBC for an interview. However, instead of being offended, he, too, played along and joined in the fun, leaving everyone impressed online.

Robert John Gorham, a DJ and popular music festival organiser, recently went viral — not for any of his pictures or videos, but because of his name — after he appeared in a BBC interview. Gorham, who goes by the name stage name Rob da Bank, is a curator of Camp Bestival music festival.

As he spoke to BBC about the ongoing festival at Lulworth Estate, more than anything else, it was his name that caught the attention of a Twitter user. Sharing a screenshot of a snippet from the interview, which showed his unique name, the user tried a witty wordplay suggesting how the conversation would proceed if he wanted to open a bank account.

Yes, I’d like to open a bank account. Oh my name? Uhhh… pic.twitter.com/VNUd4khef2 — To be Frank (@psa10memes) August 2, 2021

As the tweet went viral, leaving many in splits, it also reached the musician and festival organiser himself. Delighted by the outcome, Gorham shared a screenshot of the post and wrote: “Finally I became a meme”.

Finally I became a meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/fWF5j6hzRk — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) August 3, 2021

The original post got a wider attention after the DJ himself shared it, with many commenting on the post wondering how his name has not triggered a meme fest yet. Others continued to have fun, coming up with their own entries to the meme game.

C’mon man.

That just can’t be real.

I can’t stop giggling. https://t.co/qDj6ACSRCh — Troy Westwood (@TroyWestwood) August 4, 2021

Dragon Quest character who is planning a heist; https://t.co/HmL5Ho9iai — Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) August 4, 2021

At an interview: “So, what’s your name and hobbies?” “Same answer for both:” pic.twitter.com/6TfP001Civ — Mark (@marcferns) August 4, 2021

Banker: You can instead apply for a loan. It will be all legal — Ruchi Shehzad (@ruchi034) August 4, 2021

Call me suspicious, but I think this is an inside job. pic.twitter.com/huWUDLNCeC — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) August 3, 2021

How has this never happened before hahaha — Jolene Dover (@jolenedover) August 3, 2021

Saw this while listening to Brockhampton scream “on the way to the bank!” lol https://t.co/GUQXJw8TfL — ✨ Adam Mattis ✨ (@AJMattis) August 3, 2021

This vaguely reminds me of an ace attorney character named “Shelly De Killer” https://t.co/vSybnSXMoF — Contra (@imgrimevil) August 4, 2021

Since 2008, Camp Bestival has been held anually on the Lulworth Estate. However, it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. According to the BBC, this edition of the festival is the biggest event in the region since lockdown restrictions were eased in the country.