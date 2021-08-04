British DJ’s name triggers hilarious memes online, he also joins in the fun

Updated: August 4, 2021 9:21:08 pm
What might become a fodder for memes on the internet is often hard to guess. Recently, a British DJ’s name went viral after he appeared on BBC for an interview. However, instead of being offended, he, too, played along and joined in the fun, leaving everyone impressed online.
Robert John Gorham, a DJ and popular music festival organiser, recently went viral — not for any of his pictures or videos, but because of his name — after he appeared in a BBC interview. Gorham, who goes by the name stage name Rob da Bank, is a curator of Camp Bestival music festival.
As he spoke to BBC about the ongoing festival at Lulworth Estate, more than anything else, it was his name that caught the attention of a Twitter user. Sharing a screenshot of a snippet from the interview, which showed his unique name, the user tried a witty wordplay suggesting how the conversation would proceed if he wanted to open a bank account.
Yes, I’d like to open a bank account. Oh my name? Uhhh… pic.twitter.com/VNUd4khef2
— To be Frank (@psa10memes) August 2, 2021
As the tweet went viral, leaving many in splits, it also reached the musician and festival organiser himself. Delighted by the outcome, Gorham shared a screenshot of the post and wrote: “Finally I became a meme”.
Finally I became a meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/fWF5j6hzRk
— Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) August 3, 2021
The original post got a wider attention after the DJ himself shared it, with many commenting on the post wondering how his name has not triggered a meme fest yet. Others continued to have fun, coming up with their own entries to the meme game.
C’mon man.
That just can’t be real.
I can’t stop giggling. https://t.co/qDj6ACSRCh
— Troy Westwood (@TroyWestwood) August 4, 2021
Dragon Quest character who is planning a heist; https://t.co/HmL5Ho9iai
— Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) August 4, 2021
At an interview:
“So, what’s your name and hobbies?”
“Same answer for both:” pic.twitter.com/6TfP001Civ
— Mark (@marcferns) August 4, 2021
Banker: You can instead apply for a loan. It will be all legal
— Ruchi Shehzad (@ruchi034) August 4, 2021
Call me suspicious, but I think this is an inside job. pic.twitter.com/huWUDLNCeC
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) August 3, 2021
— Mirza Zohaib Baig (@MirzaZ4) August 4, 2021
How has this never happened before hahaha
— Jolene Dover (@jolenedover) August 3, 2021
Saw this while listening to Brockhampton scream “on the way to the bank!” lol https://t.co/GUQXJw8TfL
— ✨ Adam Mattis ✨ (@AJMattis) August 3, 2021
This vaguely reminds me of an ace attorney character named “Shelly De Killer” https://t.co/vSybnSXMoF
— Contra (@imgrimevil) August 4, 2021
Since 2008, Camp Bestival has been held anually on the Lulworth Estate. However, it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. According to the BBC, this edition of the festival is the biggest event in the region since lockdown restrictions were eased in the country.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-