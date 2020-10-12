Riyan Parag cerebrates with bihu dance after taking Royals to victory against Hyderabad

To celebrate their miracle win, Parag, who is also dubbed ‘pride of Assam’, grooved to some traditional steps of Bihu- indigenous folk dance from Assam.

Riyan Parag celebrated with a bihu dance after he helped take the Rajasthan Royals to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Though Rajasthan initially struggled while chasing a target of 158, it was Rahul Tewatia and Parag’s 85-run partnership which ended their four-match losing streak.

To celebrate their win, Parag danced some steps of the bihu dance, which is from Assam.

The winning SIX and that Bihu Dance from Riyan. 😍❤️ Well played Boy @ParagRiyan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JRMyPnmlBC — || RCB || Justice for SSR (@stellar___dust) October 11, 2020

Best move by Riyan Parag – a Bihu dance step! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/dXCcjOuGXe — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) October 11, 2020

Just Riyan Parag after hitting the winning six: pic.twitter.com/R1WQK3975s — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 11, 2020

Riyan Parag dances and finishes matches – just love his attitude. pic.twitter.com/arjbZggJwT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2020

