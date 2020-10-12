scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 12, 2020
Bihar polls

Riyan Parag cerebrates with bihu dance after taking Royals to victory against Hyderabad

Though Rajasthan initially struggled while chasing a target of 158, it was Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag’s 85-run partnership which ended their four-match losing streak.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 12, 2020 12:54:03 pm
IPL 2020, SRH vs RR, Riyan Parag Bihu dance, Assam Bihu dance, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RR ipl 2020, Dream11 IPL live, Bihu dance viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsTo celebrate their miracle win, Parag, who is also dubbed ‘pride of Assam’, grooved to some traditional steps of Bihu- indigenous folk dance from Assam.

Riyan Parag celebrated with a bihu dance after he helped take the Rajasthan Royals to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Though Rajasthan initially struggled while chasing a target of 158, it was Rahul Tewatia and Parag’s 85-run partnership which ended their four-match losing streak.

To celebrate their win, Parag danced some steps of the bihu dance, which is from Assam.

Take a look here:

Here’s how people reacted to it:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 12: Latest News

Advertisement