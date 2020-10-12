Riyan Parag cerebrates with bihu dance after taking Royals to victory against Hyderabad

Riyan Parag celebrated with a bihu dance after he helped take the Rajasthan Royals to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.
Though Rajasthan initially struggled while chasing a target of 158, it was Rahul Tewatia and Parag’s 85-run partnership which ended their four-match losing streak.
To celebrate their win, Parag danced some steps of the bihu dance, which is from Assam.
Take a look here:
Here’s how people reacted to it:
Positive V1BE haii🙌🏻 #RRvSRH #IPL pic.twitter.com/cESEC0hLBn
— Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan) October 11, 2020
The winning SIX and that Bihu Dance from Riyan. 😍❤️
Well played Boy @ParagRiyan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JRMyPnmlBC
— || RCB || Justice for SSR (@stellar___dust) October 11, 2020
Best move by Riyan Parag – a Bihu dance step! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/dXCcjOuGXe
— N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) October 11, 2020
#SRHvRR
No one:
Just Riyan Parag after hitting the winning six: pic.twitter.com/R1WQK3975s
— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 11, 2020
Riyan Parag dances and finishes matches – just love his attitude. pic.twitter.com/arjbZggJwT
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2020
Riyan Parag and his Bihu dance ❤️😍@ParagRiyan #Parag #Bihu #SRHvRR @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/5uZ5qhKc6c
— Rekha Bhandari🇮🇳 (@bhandariiiRekha) October 11, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.