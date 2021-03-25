scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 25, 2021
‘RIP’: Latest trend has Twitter imaging what legends ‘would have loved’ in today’s world

Using a simple format of “RIP" and a famous person's name, Twitter is imagining what they "would’ve loved". The trend began last week.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 25, 2021 3:37:10 pm
rip would have loved memes, latest meme, history reinvented memes, historical figures funny memes, latest twitter trend, viral news, indian expressWith time as meaning of most things change, people are joining the trend to remember great personalities.

There’s a popular saying, ‘The Only Constant in Life Is Change’, and truly the world is rapidly evolving. With every new invention and development, the way we live and think changes. Now, people on Twitter are imagining what eminent personalities “would have loved” if they were living in today’s time.

While it may come off as a morbid trend, as netizens are remembering historical legends for their inventions or standalone traits. A famous examples being how the equation E=MC2 is no longer associated with only 20th century’s greatest physicist Albert Einstein, but also pop legend Mariah Carey.

Well, to be honest, some might appear to be silly, others are extremely witty, especially those involving mythological characters and myths associated with them.

From renowned authors to philosophers, the new meme template has hooked all online.

