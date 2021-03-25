‘RIP’: Latest trend has Twitter imaging what legends ‘would have loved’ in today’s world

With time as meaning of most things change, people are joining the trend to remember great personalities.

There’s a popular saying, ‘The Only Constant in Life Is Change’, and truly the world is rapidly evolving. With every new invention and development, the way we live and think changes. Now, people on Twitter are imagining what eminent personalities “would have loved” if they were living in today’s time.

While it may come off as a morbid trend, as netizens are remembering historical legends for their inventions or standalone traits. A famous examples being how the equation E=MC2 is no longer associated with only 20th century’s greatest physicist Albert Einstein, but also pop legend Mariah Carey.

Well, to be honest, some might appear to be silly, others are extremely witty, especially those involving mythological characters and myths associated with them.

From renowned authors to philosophers, the new meme template has hooked all online.

RIP Aesop he would have loved Zootopia pic.twitter.com/a1KTPzPAQZ — girth brooks (@_smokinoken) March 25, 2021

RIP Albert Einstein you would have loved E=MC2 by Mariah Carey — jack rem x (@jackremmington) March 24, 2021

RIP Marie Antoinette you would have loved Cake Boss — 🦋 (@simply_lay_) March 24, 2021

RIP socrates you would have loved replying to two classmates on a discussion board — EM (@uhhmmily) March 23, 2021

RIP Homer I know he would’ve loved Super Mario Odyssey — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) March 23, 2021

rip to the wright brothers they would have loved airplane mode — Harrison (@harriweinreb) March 23, 2021

RIP Zeus you would have loved Tinder — ✨ mélanie ✨ (@earthdombaby) March 24, 2021

RIP Charles Darwin I know he would have loved Pokémon — Adam (@adamgreattweet) March 23, 2021

RIP Achilles, you would have loved gay marriage — suki (@desukidesu) March 23, 2021

RIP William Shakespeare I know he would have loved Anne Hathaway — matty b (@matttyyb) March 23, 2021

rip karl marx he would have loved money money money by abba — mika (@kjdmans) March 23, 2021

RIP Benjamin Franklin you would have loved Electricity by Dua Lipa — ✨ (@heyjaeee) March 23, 2021

rip to abraham lincoln he would have loved zoom performances — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 23, 2021

RIP edgar allen poe i know he woud’ve loved that’s so raven — jordan (@mygfreal) March 22, 2021