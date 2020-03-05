Follow Us:
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Twitter says its experimenting with ‘Fleets’, its users respond with #RIPTwitter

Users trolled the tech company saying Twitter doesn't care about it's customers as the only thing everyone has ever wanted was an "edit button".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 5, 2020 6:50:13 pm
twitter, twitter stories, twitter fleets, twitter story feature, rip twitter, twitter fleet criticism, viral news, indian express, tech news People were not thrilled but quite annoyed with the announcement and many threatened to leave the platform.

The ‘story’ feature has been there on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Whatsapp, and plenty of other apps for some time now. But Twitter has now said it is testing its own version of ephemeral tweet called “Fleets” that will disappear in 24 hours.

According to the company, it is doing this in an effort to make people more comfortable with sharing content on Twitter as Fleets can only be accessed and others can reply to them through DMs only.

The tech company’s head of product, Kayvon Beykpour tweeted about the new feature and shared small snippets of how it could look and work. He also added that it’s a “substantial change to Twitter”, so they’re testing it among its employees and “starting with the rollout today in Brazil and seeing how our customers use it”. Fleets will not show up in a user’s regular timeline and can only be viewed by tapping on your profile picture.

And though it looks like a ‘story’ on other apps, Twitter insists they don’t have the same features. “There are also a few intentional differences to make the experience more focused on sharing and seeing people’s thoughts. We’re hoping that Fleets can help people share the fleeting thoughts that they would have been unlikely to Tweet,” Beykpour said.

Few on Twitter were cheering the announcement, which might explain why #RIPTwitter started trending on the platform worldwide.

Many said the feature sounded boring given all other major social media apps already have similar features. Here are some reactions:

What are your thoughts on the new feature? Let us know in the comments.

