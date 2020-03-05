Twitter says its experimenting with ‘Fleets’, its users respond with #RIPTwitter

People were not thrilled but quite annoyed with the announcement and many threatened to leave the platform. People were not thrilled but quite annoyed with the announcement and many threatened to leave the platform.

The ‘story’ feature has been there on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Whatsapp, and plenty of other apps for some time now. But Twitter has now said it is testing its own version of ephemeral tweet called “Fleets” that will disappear in 24 hours.

According to the company, it is doing this in an effort to make people more comfortable with sharing content on Twitter as Fleets can only be accessed and others can reply to them through DMs only.

The tech company’s head of product, Kayvon Beykpour tweeted about the new feature and shared small snippets of how it could look and work. He also added that it’s a “substantial change to Twitter”, so they’re testing it among its employees and “starting with the rollout today in Brazil and seeing how our customers use it”. Fleets will not show up in a user’s regular timeline and can only be viewed by tapping on your profile picture.

Fleets are a way to share fleeting thoughts. Unlike Tweets, Fleets disappear after 24 hours and don’t get Retweets, Likes, or public replies– people can only react to your Fleets with DMs. Instead of showing up in people’s timelines, Fleets are viewed by tapping on your avatar. pic.twitter.com/sWwsExRLcJ — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020

And though it looks like a ‘story’ on other apps, Twitter insists they don’t have the same features. “There are also a few intentional differences to make the experience more focused on sharing and seeing people’s thoughts. We’re hoping that Fleets can help people share the fleeting thoughts that they would have been unlikely to Tweet,” Beykpour said.

We’re hoping that Fleets can help people share the fleeting thoughts that they would have been unlikely to Tweet. This is a substantial change to Twitter, so we’re excited to learn by testing it (starting with the rollout today in Brazil) and seeing how our customers use it. — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020

Few on Twitter were cheering the announcement, which might explain why #RIPTwitter started trending on the platform worldwide.

Many said the feature sounded boring given all other major social media apps already have similar features. Here are some reactions:

Me looking at my friends’ stories on Insta, FB, Snapchat and Twitter. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/jTlOHdMUrj — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 5, 2020

Looking at the Angry and Annoying Twitter Timeline, the #TwitterStories would look like this #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/4n0HfzK2Vu — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 5, 2020

Me looking at my friends’ Stories on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp and now also on Twitter.#TwitterStories #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/DarhZdzWmj — 𝘈ʟᴛᴇЯ Ǝɢ๏ ツ (@Alter_Ego45) March 5, 2020

Users- Add edit button & bookmarks.

Twitter- Hey, we are adding Story button soon.#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/ksmGBmcEHD — Biprajeet Saha (@Biprajeetsaha) March 5, 2020

The Apps which are owned by Facebook 🤣🤣🤣#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/1MFKulmvfT — siva 👽 (@siva_18_) March 5, 2020

Twitter Users: Can we please get a edit button..

Twitter: We’re proud to announce story features! #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/KdOwtCwaYA — Matt Ayd (@MattAyd) March 5, 2020

Now we gonna be seeing the same thing three times .#RIPTwitter indeed pic.twitter.com/COrUczCSnC — kaybee🇿🇦 (@girl_kaybee) March 5, 2020

Me : I am tired of seeing stories on Facebook and Instagram Twitter : Ok, let me add more tiredness.#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/IU0jhoYHJj — Tasin Abid (@tatweetsabc) March 5, 2020

Seriously, @Twitter? You won’t add an Edit Tweet Button, but you think people give a flying f*ck about a Stories Feature!? BOI! It’s 2020, and you still won’t add an Edit Tweet Feature. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/Mq2zIjgwYr — TheMidnightLeo (@TheMidnightLeo) March 5, 2020

#RIPTwitter Tweeps: What we need is an edit button, not a stories feature Twitter: pic.twitter.com/029s81HWlk — M O N D E (@Monde_Sean) March 5, 2020

What are your thoughts on the new feature? Let us know in the comments.

