Ring-bearer dog steals show at wedding, netizens have fun with memes

It’s not unusual for dogs to steal the thunder with their cuteness at any given point in the day, but what if the doggo did so at the wedding of its human? That’s exactly what happened with a four-legged ring-bearer.

Twitter user Emily Brier recently tied the knot with her partner in a woody mountain trail in the US, with her partner’s dog Henry designated as the ring-bearer. As the minister officiated the ceremony, Henry decided to strike a pose for the camera.

“Have we discussed how Henry was the ring bear(er) at our elopement and stole the show with this one single photo,” Brier tweeted with a click of the big furry Great Pyrenees.

Have we discussed how Henry was the ring bear(er) at our elopement and stole the show with this one single photo: pic.twitter.com/RmDGEzgzJy — Emily Brier (@Emily_Brier_) September 24, 2021

Although it’s not unusual for pets to make heads turn, it was Henry’s uncanny gaze at the camera with a naughty grin that got everyone talking online. In fact, it reminded many of the ‘disaster girl’ meme in which a little girl smiles at the camera while a house burns in the background.

Soon, it led to hilarious comparisons and many tagged ‘We Rate Dogs’ asking them to rate the post, which resulted in the good boy scoring a whooping 14/10!

And while netizens have been impressed, the furry one seemed quite unmoved. “Told Henry a lot of people on the internet think he’s cute and funny. He isn’t surprised because all humans think he is cute and funny,” Brier wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Told Henry a lot of people on the internet think he’s cute and funny. He isn’t surprised because all humans think he is cute and funny. He would, however, like to request cheese, bread, & chicken as a prize for his newfound fame. pic.twitter.com/FBDAfoRJff — Emily Brier (@Emily_Brier_) September 25, 2021

After the Henry episode went viral, many took to social media with memes as well as photos of their own pets stealing the show during special events. Here, take a look:

