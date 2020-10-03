‘Representation matters’: Rihanna earns plaudits online for featuring ‘plus size men’ in her latest clothing collection

The new collection highlighting body positivity took social media by storm.

Rihanna’s lingerie company Savage x Fenty just dropped its first men’s underwear line, and sold out within a few hours. But what really got everyone talking online was that she decided to include plus size male models.

For her latest collection Savage x Fenty fashion show, which has been producing seasonal underwear collections for women of all sizes for the last three years, she challenged industry standards with her inclusive line, featuring models of all races and sizes. Just as the first men’s collection was launched, Twitter has been flooded with images of plus size men models showcased on the brand’s website, and many highlighted how “all deserve to be represented, as no type of beauty is more significant than another.”

Many underlined that whether we realise it or not, the things that we see in the media can shape what we deem as beautiful or acceptable or right. Thus, such representation helps them fight unrealistic expectations and boosts self-confidence.

Savage x Fenty underwear for men, which offers men a wide variety of silky boxers and briefs in different sizes, was appreciated by many as the price remained same across sizes, something that is highly unlikely in fashion industry.

Soon, Fenty started trending across social media platforms, particularly on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Other companies take note this could have been done decades ago and you would make more of that money that you care about. She just locked down the game by making everyone feel like they matter. Funny @HamiltonMusical took over Broadway in the same manner. I love this so much! https://t.co/JPP26tZoJx — Preston Wilson (@PrestonWilson44) October 2, 2020

OKAY RIHANNA 👀 pic.twitter.com/kgDD7J24Bg — Big Birkin Ber (@amberellaaaa_) October 2, 2020

Everybody say thank you Rihanna !! pic.twitter.com/7ofI33GzER — Tranye Trizzy West (@TranyeWest) October 2, 2020

I could cry this shit means so much to so many. pic.twitter.com/9WIpVkfmoQ — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) October 2, 2020

HUGE WIN FOR BIG MEN TODAY!! Thank you @rihanna 🖤 you hold a special place in my heart. #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW pic.twitter.com/Ivt2FydaUj — Soouizz (@SoOuIzZz) October 2, 2020

Big men, just like women, are hardly ever represented in advertising but as Rihanna has proven here, the industry may want to rethink this https://t.co/wiF5iRSU8b — rabia O’chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 2, 2020

I love this!!! Men need more body type representation too<33 https://t.co/2jYqZwbhmO — Its your boy uhh skinny penis (@brissyzz) October 3, 2020

it took a woman to promote body positivity for men 💅 https://t.co/OsxoAquGzr — miguelito (@dgreatmiguel) October 3, 2020

NGL. I needed this. It’s a major confidence boost. I basically look like this now and I was feeling so unattractive and bad about myself. — J (@jp_11_20_10) October 2, 2020

A few years ago I began noticing a lot of positive comments about women’s stretch marks not being photoshopped in modeling photos because so many people felt represented by that. This is my first time seeing the same with men, and I wonder how it’s received by men. — Parth Trivedi (@TrivediParthD) October 2, 2020

Man you deserve to feel this way. Brands never include people like us and when they do they do it for clout. Miss Riri is the first person to give a genuine shit about normal people with different body types. — mistake maker (@gabbyflores15) October 2, 2020

She just proves that these other brands are pretentious and discriminatory for NO REASON — Mama Bear✨ (@chidi_x6x) October 2, 2020

My favorite part of this picture is that they didn’t upcharge Big Boy because of the size like other manufacturers. — Eric-Lee de León (@scorpion30tiger) October 2, 2020

I just realized i have never seen a male model with a body type close to mine that wasn’t there as a joke. Seeing this made me really happy. They even kept the stretch marks. — Walter Snuggels (@snugiebum5) October 2, 2020

As someone with a ‘dad bod’ it makes me really happy too, I struggle to keep a weight I would prefer because of disability and medication, I do try as hard as possible to promote body positivity in any and all body types and genders, but it’s still difficult for myself sometimes — Sol Morningstar – Commander of the Galactic Koala (@Sol_Morningstar) October 3, 2020

Ok but seeing so many thick men loving the representation for @SavageXFenty is warming my heart you all deserve to see more of that and deserve the best pic.twitter.com/Ft1GbmnUfV — Sanyu🧡Nami SWANNNN (@tomboysanyu) October 3, 2020

What’s so significant about this, it’s not just that is @rihanna catering for larger men (as well as all women/nb etc.) but it’s that she’s not making a big deal about it. She’s not targeting us directly, It’s not a statement or special treatment. She really gets it. I love her. https://t.co/6WSbrc9gvP — Blake ≅ ✊🏽 🏳️‍🌈 (@blake2108) October 3, 2020

I woke up to find out that Rihanna dropped her savage fenty men line and what I wanted is all sold out :( — Christian Calcano (@chacho3252) October 2, 2020

The lavish appreciation is not new to the popstar’s brand. Fenty Beauty’s flagship foundation was appreciated for its comprehensive range of 40 shades, and lauded once again as earlier this year it introduced a “gender-neutral” skin care line — marketed to men, women and non-binary people together.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.