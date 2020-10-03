scorecardresearch
‘Representation matters’: Rihanna earns plaudits online for featuring ‘plus size men’ in her latest clothing collection

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 3, 2020 5:42:14 pm
savage fenty men's line, Rihanna savage fenty plus size model, rihanna bigger men models, rihanna fenty men underwear collection, body positivity, viral news, fashion news, indian expressThe new collection highlighting body positivity took social media by storm.

Rihanna’s lingerie company Savage x Fenty just dropped its first men’s underwear line, and sold out within a few hours. But what really got everyone talking online was that she decided to include plus size male models.

For her latest collection Savage x Fenty fashion show, which has been producing seasonal underwear collections for women of all sizes for the last three years, she challenged industry standards with her inclusive line, featuring models of all races and sizes. Just as the first men’s collection was launched, Twitter has been flooded with images of plus size men models showcased on the brand’s website, and many highlighted how “all deserve to be represented, as no type of beauty is more significant than another.”

Many underlined that whether we realise it or not, the things that we see in the media can shape what we deem as beautiful or acceptable or right. Thus, such representation helps them fight unrealistic expectations and boosts self-confidence.

Savage x Fenty underwear for men, which offers men a wide variety of silky boxers and briefs in different sizes, was appreciated by many as the price remained same across sizes, something that is highly unlikely in fashion industry.

Soon, Fenty started trending across social media platforms, particularly on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

The lavish appreciation is not new to the popstar’s brand. Fenty Beauty’s flagship foundation was appreciated for its comprehensive range of 40 shades, and lauded once again as earlier this year it introduced a “gender-neutral” skin care line — marketed to men, women and non-binary people together.

