Tuesday, June 02, 2020
‘Right or wrong?’: Netizens debate after man saves deer from python

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions online with netizens debating over the appropriateness of the man's actions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 2, 2020 10:04:28 pm
python strangling deer, python deer viral video, python eating deer viral video, Khao Kheow Open Zoo, thailand, According to the tweet, the incident took place in at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Thailand.

A video of a python strangling a deer has triggered debate online after a man intervened and saved the animal.

Tweeted by a user @papakrab, the 24-second clip, which has gone viral with over one million views, shows the reptile attempting to crush the spotted deer before eating it.

However, seconds into the video, a person can be seen trying to use a tree branch to free the four-legged animal. Following the man’s interference, the python lets go of the deer. According to the tweet, the incident took place at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Thailand.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions online with netizens debating over the appropriateness of the man’s actions. “What do you think? The man was right or wrong?” asked a user while sharing the viral clip.

What do you have to say about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

