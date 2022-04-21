Rigatoni trends on Twitter: No, not pasta dish but a ‘flying dog’ to fight midweek blues

When it comes to adorable pet content on social media, netizens can never have enough of it. Bringing smiles instantly amid people’s mundane lives — dog videos and photos are always a hit. However, one dog owner won the internet recently with an amazing shot of her canine jumping out of a rainbow.

Twitter user Nicole Rosa was out on a walk with her dog, Rigatoni, “The Wien of Wall Street”, when she wanted to take some good shots of her pet. Seeing a rainbow in a cloudy sky against the urban cityscape, Rosa wanted Rigatoni to sit still just for a few seconds.

However, given the nature of the hyperactive wiener dog, Rigatoni decided to take a plunge over one of the metal frames on the deck at New York’s popular destination, the picturesque Pier 17. The perfect combination of the ambience with the pooch’s cuteness has impressed netizens, with the photo amassing over 550K likes in a day on Twitter.

“I accidentally took the most majestic pic of Rigatoni today,” Rosa wrote sharing the photo on Twitter. “Couldn’t sit still for a nice photo but I think these all came out much better anyway,” she added the caption of her Instagram post.

I accidentally took the most majestic pic of Rigatoni today pic.twitter.com/UPcO18UttN — nicole rosa (@nicolerosaaaa) April 20, 2022

As the post drew a lot of attention online, the owner later shared the dog’s personal Instagram handle with more photos.

WE GOT RIGATONI TRENDING PPL pic.twitter.com/b8vfCu3CZv — nicole rosa (@nicolerosaaaa) April 20, 2022

In fact, #Rigatoni started trending on Twitter and not under food category as it’s one of the popular forms of pasta, but under dogs garnering attention globally. From famous celebrities, brands, and sports team, all were smitten by the long-haired dachshund. Other pet owners just joined the conversation shared photos of their own cute pooches.

