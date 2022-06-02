Riders get stuck upside-down in the middle of amusement park ride. Watch video

The most common fear of visitors to an amusement park is getting stuck inside or on moving rides. It came true for thrill-seekers at Kennywood Park in Western Pennsylvania who had a harrowing experience on Monday after the Aero 360 they were in stopped in the middle of a ride.

A clip shared by the Associated Press on YouTube showed people on the ride stuck on top. Watch the video here:

The riders were later evacuated and the ride Aero 360 was closed. Investigation into the incident has begun and the ride would not be operated until then, according to an ABC report.

“Maintenance staff responded, quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position, and safely evacuated the riders…Safety is our first and foremost priority. The ride remains closed while a review of the incident is conducted,” the park spokesperson was quoted as saying by CBS Pittsburgh.

Lyla Brunner, a visitor at the park told CBS Pittsburgh, “I probably won’t ride it ever. I hope it doesn’t happen again. Some rides if it gets stuck, it won’t be bad as that and it’s just fun.”

Recently, a similar incident happened at an amusement park in the United Kingdom. A rollercoaster at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach got stuck in the middle of a ride leaving riders stranded more than 200 feet above the ground.

