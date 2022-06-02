scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

Riders get stuck upside-down in the middle of amusement park ride. Watch video

The riders were later evacuated and the ride Aero 360 was closed.

By: Trends Desk |
June 2, 2022 5:00:58 pm
ride gets stuck in middle, 360 degree rotation ride, rider stuck upside down, amusement park, indian expressInvestigation into the incident has begun and the ride would not be operated until then, according to an ABC report.

The most common fear of visitors to an amusement park is getting stuck inside or on moving rides. It came true for thrill-seekers at Kennywood Park in Western Pennsylvania who had a harrowing experience on Monday after the Aero 360 they were in stopped in the middle of a ride.

A clip shared by the Associated Press on YouTube showed people on the ride stuck on top. Watch the video here:

The riders were later evacuated and the ride Aero 360 was closed. Investigation into the incident has begun and the ride would not be operated until then, according to an ABC report.

“Maintenance staff responded, quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position, and safely evacuated the riders…Safety is our first and foremost priority. The ride remains closed while a review of the incident is conducted,” the park spokesperson was quoted as saying by CBS Pittsburgh.

Best of Express Premium
How Pune police personnel reskilled themselves to tackle crypto crimesPremium
How Pune police personnel reskilled themselves to tackle crypto crimes
Explained: The case for six airbagsPremium
Explained: The case for six airbags
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...Premium
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...
Litigants turn to 80-year-old court ruling to press claims in Gyanvapi casePremium
Litigants turn to 80-year-old court ruling to press claims in Gyanvapi case
More Premium Stories >>

Lyla Brunner, a visitor at the park told CBS Pittsburgh, “I probably won’t ride it ever. I hope it doesn’t happen again. Some rides if it gets stuck, it won’t be bad as that and it’s just fun.”

Recently, a similar incident happened at an amusement park in the United Kingdom. A rollercoaster at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach got stuck in the middle of a ride leaving riders stranded more than 200 feet above the ground.

Caption:Investigation into the incident has begun and the ride would not be operated until then, according to an ABC report.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement