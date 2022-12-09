scorecardresearch
‘Ride through York for some Mumbai vibes’: Student travels in an autorickshaw in New York

A video featuring the University of York student's autorickshaw ride has gone viral.

utorickshaw in New York, auto in New York, auto ride in New York video, ride in auto, indian expressAs the driver clad in jacket manoeuvers the three-wheeler through the road, people in New York are seen passing on the footpath.

Getting into an autorickshaw and riding through narrow lanes and busy traffic is one of the routines of Indians, but not many would imagine travelling in the three-wheeler in New York. However, a youngster from Mumbai living in the American city has got desi vibes as he hopped onto an autorickshaw and enjoyed the ride.

A video featuring the University of York student’s autorickshaw ride has gone viral. The clip shows the autorickshaw taking turns and passing through a bridge. As the driver manoeuvres the three-wheeler, New Yorkers are seen walking along a footpath. A Bollywood song is heard in the background, imbibing the Mumbai spirit.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ricksha Wala (@rickshawala.co.uk)

“Out in the ricksha around #York city again,” read the text insert in the clip. The clip shared by Instagram handle rickshawala.co.uk was captioned, “A decent day to get out in the ricksha today… was great to meet @kane___25603 and take him for a ride through #York for some #mumbaivibes.”

The Instagram page rickshawala.co.uk features three-wheelers plying in New York. Its quirky bio reads, “A humble ricksha, (AKA rickshaw or Tuk Tuk), has landed in York – all the way from Bombay! Ricksha drivers in India are known as ‘rickshawalas.'”

The autorickshaw passenger, whose Instagram bio says he is a student from Mumbai, replied in the comments section, “Thank you so much for the ride again brother.”

The autorickshaw drive in New York has intrigued internet users. A user commented, “Ahh I would to sit back and listen to ‘Main Jis din bhula doon’ by Amit Kumar. A theraputic drive and experience I can imagine.” Another user wrote, “Next level.”

