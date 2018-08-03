Follow Us:
Friday, August 03, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Rick Genest aka ‘Zombie Boy’ dies, Lady Gaga & Twitterati urge people to end stigma of mental illness

Rick Genest had appeared in Lady Gaga's music video for the song 'Born This Way'. The singer-actor said the news was "devastating" and offering condolences highlighted the grave issue of mental health and how one must reach out to others in pain.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 3, 2018 7:02:28 pm
Rick Genest, Zombie boy, zombie boy suicide, rick genest dead, lady gaga zombie boy, mental health, celebrities suicides, entertainment news, social media news, indian express Rick Genest had appeared in the music video for Lady Gaga’s song ‘Born This Way’. (Source: Zombie Boy/ Twitter)
Related News

Candian artist Rick Genest, popularly known as Zombie Boy has died, police sources told Radio-Canada on Friday. The death of the 32-year-old heavily tattooed artist – who held multiple Guinness World Records for his tattoos – has been classified as a suicide by the police. The news was shared by his friend and pop star, Lady Gaga, on Twitter. She tweeted: “We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it.”

Genest had appeared in the music video for Lady Gaga’s song ‘Born This Way’. The Montreal-based artist had tattooed his body from head to toe, including images of a skull and brain on his head. He holds a Guinness World Record for most insect tattoos (176) and another for most human bone tattoos (139).

Singer-actor Lady Gaga said the news was “devastating” and offered her condolences.

“Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too,” she wrote in another tweet.

Twitterati also expressed shock over the artist committing suicide and spoke about the importance of suicide prevention campaigns. Many highlighted the recent death of well known personalities like Kade Spade, Avicii, Chester Bennington and Anthony Bourdain and said that it was high time to talk about the issue of mental health.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement