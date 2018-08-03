Rick Genest aka ‘Zombie Boy’ dies, Lady Gaga & Twitterati urge people to end stigma of mental illness

Rick Genest had appeared in the music video for Lady Gaga’s song ‘Born This Way’. (Source: Zombie Boy/ Twitter) Rick Genest had appeared in the music video for Lady Gaga’s song ‘Born This Way’. (Source: Zombie Boy/ Twitter)

Candian artist Rick Genest, popularly known as Zombie Boy has died, police sources told Radio-Canada on Friday. The death of the 32-year-old heavily tattooed artist – who held multiple Guinness World Records for his tattoos – has been classified as a suicide by the police. The news was shared by his friend and pop star, Lady Gaga, on Twitter. She tweeted: “We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it.”

Genest had appeared in the music video for Lady Gaga’s song ‘Born This Way’. The Montreal-based artist had tattooed his body from head to toe, including images of a skull and brain on his head. He holds a Guinness World Record for most insect tattoos (176) and another for most human bone tattoos (139).

Singer-actor Lady Gaga said the news was “devastating” and offered her condolences.

“Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too,” she wrote in another tweet.

The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other. pic.twitter.com/THz6x5JlpB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too. pic.twitter.com/4pVR5xyoH6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Kindness and mental health aren’t one time practices. They aren’t just to do list items. This fall, in partnership with @btwfoundation, I’ll explore the power of habits to build cultures of kindness and wellness. Sign up to learn more https://t.co/GBVblaVKzF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Twitterati also expressed shock over the artist committing suicide and spoke about the importance of suicide prevention campaigns. Many highlighted the recent death of well known personalities like Kade Spade, Avicii, Chester Bennington and Anthony Bourdain and said that it was high time to talk about the issue of mental health.

RIP Rick Genest aka Zombie Boy. Mental health is a big deal and the fact that no one talks about it/makes those who struggle with it feel ignored is a disgrace. He is my age and to me that not even an age and I’m devastated #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/Tb1oIhbwmc — Pixie 🕹👾🎮 (@Pixie_Zelda) August 3, 2018

Avicii

Kurt Cobain

Rick Genest

Chris Cornell

August Ames

Chester Bennington

And so on Are all suicide victims, from early 20s to early 50s. Damaged mental health is not a phase, it does not stop at a certain age or at a certain level of success. Be aware, we’ve lost too many.. — JJ⛧☔ (@xDevilsBloodx) August 3, 2018

Whitney Houston

Robin Williams

Amy Winehouse

Cory Monteith

Chester Bennington

Avicii

Anthony Bourdain

Rick Genest……. Mental illness is real. Ask the ppl around you if they are okay. Sometimes a single question can change alot. Talk to each other. — Nicole (@MarveI_Avenger) August 3, 2018

Truly saddened to hear about the death of Rick Genest. Such a truly unique soul. i’m really at a loss for words. #SuicideAwareness #MentalHealthAwareness — lovekarmafood (@fibrohippiechic) August 3, 2018

So shocked to see the news about rick genest, he was a brilliant model and actor. This only shows us that mental health is still a taboo subject and that people feel that they can’t get help and support for their condition. #MentalHealthAwareness #RIPZombieBoy — Kelly Rose Johnson (@JohnsonRose1818) August 3, 2018

When I realised I was #Intergendered I felt like my universe was collapsing. An amazing woman saved me from myself. If you are suffering, or know someone who is then please don’t hide, Speak out for the sake of yourself and your family and friends #MentalHealthMatters https://t.co/AJduCzEHnZ — Zelda (@Zelda_Fortune) August 3, 2018

The world lost a soldier today. Looking after your mental health is important. It doesn’t matter what gender you are, we are all humans with feelings and emotions. #MentalHealthMatters #MentalHealthAwareness pic.twitter.com/tZOgkSdjJe — Dharmini Fernando (@darminifernando) August 3, 2018

#zombieboy RIP Rick Genest. You were an inspiration to me and so many others. Thank you for teaching us that being beautiful means being yourself 🖤 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNKLXYH — Kirsten Gabriels (@KirstenGabriels) August 3, 2018

You were so brave, so beautiful, so unafraid of showing yourself to the world. RIP #zombieboy you were truly an inspiration. If anyone ever is having difficult thoughts, emotions that are drowning them, know you are not alone, talk to someone, or lend an ear to those who need it. pic.twitter.com/j7B4LvHl7k — Krys 🌺 (@BloodSweat_Tae) August 3, 2018

Rip #zombieboy im sorry you had been battling in silence. I wished I was there to tell you that you are incredible and deserve to be happy. Anyone that is battling with suicidal thoughts PLEASE call 1-800-273-8255 . it may be hard right now but please keep going.❤ — Jessica (@Jessicaxxjean) August 3, 2018

We need to change things.We need to take mental health seriously. We need to learn that it’s OK to ask for help.Soul healing is as important as healing your body. RIP you beautiful creature 💔🌹#ZombieBoy https://t.co/lPHVNSj2d1 pic.twitter.com/4x1PYrmGgZ — ☿Creature of Night☿ (@KellyVampAddams) August 3, 2018

I was scared to be myself around others. They’d always give me odd looks for being different. This man… RICK GENEST or Zombie Boy showed all of us that being odd is okay. Being dark? it’s okay. People will look at you differently because they fear what they don’t understand. — Julie Lia Sanchez (@SanchezYusliany) August 3, 2018

Having anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, or any other mental health issues is nothing to be ashamed about or embarrassed about at all. Your mental health matters more than anything else. Get help, because there’s no reason to wait another day. RIP Rick Genest 🙏 #ZombieBoy https://t.co/JpntcEFxd7 — Thomas Peralta (@thomperalta) August 3, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A reminder:

Depression shouldnt be a secret

Anxiety shouldn’t be discussed in hushed voices

Personality disorders shouldn’t be ignored

Eating disorders shouldn’t be taken lightly

Mental illness DOES NOT make you a bad person!#mentalillness #mentalhealthmatters #strongertogether — Becky (@strongertoget) August 3, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd