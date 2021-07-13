scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Fans are convinced The Simpson’s predicted Richard Branson journey to space, here’s the proof

After the US Capitol siege and Donald Trump’s 'glowing orb moment', The Simpsons' fans are convinced that the show predicted billionaire Richard Branson’s brief space adventure.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2021 6:27:26 pm
Richard Branson the Simpson’s prediction, Twitter reaction, the Simpson’s prediction, Richard Branson space journey, Richard Branson Simpsons prediction, Richard Branson space stint the Simpsons prediction, viral news, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany were impressed with the sitcom’s eerily spot-on predictions and came with their own speculations about the same.

It was only on Sunday that British billionaire Richard Branson soared 53 miles above the New Mexico desert on a Virgin Galactic test flight to space, but The Simpsons were ahead of him. If you listen to the fans, the TV show had long ago predicted that Branson would head to space.

After the US Capitol siege and Kamala Harris’s victory, ‘The Simpsons’ fans are convinced that the show predicted Billionaire Richard Branson’s brief space adventure. Branson and five crewmates from Virgin Galactic made their journey into space on the company’s own rocket ship ‘Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity’ on June 12. The 71-year-old and his team reached an altitude of about 53 miles (88 kilometres) where they experienced a few minutes of weightlessness and witnessed the curvature of the Earth before safely gliding to a runway landing.

After Branson’s stint in space, a picture from the episode named ‘The Burn and The Bees’ in Season 20, featuring an astronaut enjoying zero gravity in a space shuttle, is making rounds on the internet. Fans of the sitcom are convinced it the one of the series’ rather spooky foretelling as the astronaut featured in the cartoon had an uncanny resemblance to Branson.

It was Twitter user Aditya Kondawar who shared a picture of Branson juxtaposed to a picture of the Simpsons episode, predicting Branson’s space journey on Twitter.“How can The Simpsons show predict every Damn thing”, Kondawar wrote, sharing the picture on the microblogging site.

Many were impressed with the sitcom’s eerily spot-on predictions and came with their own speculations about the same. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

It is also interesting to note that Branson has had cameo appearances in the show, for episodes “The War of Art,” “The Burns and the Bees,” “Loan-a Lisa,”.

The 71-year-old jetted off to space, in a rather ambitious project and called it a magical experience. He also recorded a special message to children from space and shared it on social media, encouraging them to never stop dreaming.

