‘I was once a child with a dream’: Richard Branson delivers message from space for kids

Swashbuckling entrepreneur Richard Branson and five crewmates from Virgin Galactic made their journey into space on the company’s own rocket ship ‘Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity’ on Sunday. The 71-year-old and his team reached an altitude of about 53 miles (88 kilometres) and witnessed the curvature of the Earth before safely gliding to a runway landing.

Calling it a “magical” experience, Branson recorded a special message for children from space and shared it on social media, encouraging them to never stop dreaming.

“I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I’m an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, just imagine what you can do,” he wrote while sharing a clip of himself and his team floating in the ship.

With this brief up-and-down flight, which took around 15 minutes, Branson became the first person to fly in his own spaceship, beating Jeff Bezos, who is expected to take his trip to space in the next nine days.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 1.3 million views, with many loving the message sent from space. However, some also were quick to criticise Branson for wasting resources for the trip.

He is no Bezos or Zuckerberg. He is a true beautiful human being, a true philanthropist who treats his employees very well. With More Billionaires like him we would have had a very different turn of the millennium. Not this we are going through now. — Rox… ✍🏻 (@2020eScribbles) July 11, 2021

Some lame said the same thing about an airplane 100 years ago… — Nigel Dalziel (@ndalziel613) July 11, 2021

actually, these guys weren’t born with a silver spoon and they built their own empires. perhaps people should say “hey, I CAN do that!” instead of complaining all of the time. — Spooky Boo’s Scary Story Time (@spookyboorhodes) July 11, 2021

In a world where I’m reusing carrier bags and using my car less and telling my kids not to use a plastic straw .. I can dislike it 🙄 and he was skint 12 months ago and begging for money — Rachel (@RachelFairfiel1) July 11, 2021

I dream of a world where instead of watching rich adults playing around with obscene amount of wealth, we have a society where wealth is distributed fairly so everyone are well off, no one lives on the streets and everyone has a base level of dignified life. We can do this. — Patrik Opacic (@PatrikOpacic) July 11, 2021

How absolutely wonderful!! All dreamers beware, dreams do come true!!👏👏👏👏🙌🙌🙏❤️💯 — Delicacy (@LifeDelicacy) July 11, 2021