‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki says he is $1.2 billion in debt. Here’s what that means

Kiyosaki has spent decades building a financial-education business around Rich Dad Poor Dad, the book he first self-published in 1997.

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has said he is carrying about $1.2 billion in debt, a figure he says is tied to the real-estate investments that form a major part of his wealth-building strategy.

The 79-year-old financial author has often spoken about using debt to acquire income-generating assets, arguing that this is one way wealthy investors build their fortunes. He recently repeated the eye-catching figure while appearing on the “Get Rich Education” podcast.

“So, I’m a billion two in debt,” Kiyosaki said on the podcast. He then cautioned listeners against blindly copying his approach. “But I studied it since 1974… If you’re going to learn to use debt, you’d better take some education,” he added.