‘He’s a local’: Million-view viral video shows rhino casually strolling down a Nepal street

What stood out to viewers was the animal’s relaxed demeanour. Despite being surrounded by human activity, the rhino showed no signs of panic or aggression

A traveller from the United Kingdom was left stunned after encountering a rhinoceros casually walking down a street in Nepal. The moment, later shared on Instagram by user Dan Cooper, quickly went viral for its surreal yet oddly ordinary appearance.

In the clip, Cooper is seen recording the massive animal as it calmly walks along a road in Sauraha, a town near wildlife zones. Completely unfazed by the presence of people or traffic, the rhino moves forward at an unhurried pace, almost as if it were simply out on a routine walk.

“This just walked past me in Nepal,” the text on the video reads. The caption reads, “What would you do?”