‘He’s a local’: Million-view viral video shows rhino casually strolling down a Nepal street

A traveller from the United Kingdom was left stunned after encountering a rhinoceros casually walking down a street in Nepal. The moment, later shared on Instagram by user Dan Cooper, quickly went viral for its surreal yet oddly ordinary appearance.
In the clip, Cooper is seen recording the massive animal as it calmly walks along a road in Sauraha, a town near wildlife zones. Completely unfazed by the presence of people or traffic, the rhino moves forward at an unhurried pace, almost as if it were simply out on a routine walk.
“This just walked past me in Nepal,” the text on the video reads. The caption reads, “What would you do?”
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What stood out to viewers was the animal’s relaxed demeanour. Despite being surrounded by human activity, the rhino showed no signs of panic or aggression, continuing its stroll with remarkable ease.
The video has since crossed the one-million-view mark, sparking a flood of reactions online. Social media users responded with a mix of amazement, humour, and mild concern at the sight of a wild creature navigating a populated area so effortlessly.
Some comments added a playful twist to the moment. One user joked, “He is a local , you are the one walking past him.” Another wrote, “Rhino POV: This white dude just walked past me in Nepal can you believe that.”
Others pointed out that such encounters aren’t entirely unusual in the region. “Its quite common in Sauraha. This was the scenario back in 2014 as well when I visited Nepal,” a viewer shared.
Meanwhile, a sarcastic take read, “US has Karens, Indian has Cows and they have Rhinos. What’s the big deal.” A local user also chimed in, saying, “This is normal around here haha, we start thinking if we can’t see rhinos not chilling down the street.”